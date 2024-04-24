Best travel and holiday advisers 2024

This year, Spear’s introduces a new index dedicated to the best travel advisers for high-net-worth individuals.

The rankings shine a spotlight on the travel agents and specialists who go above and beyond for their clients, whether they are seeking to plan a family ski trip, romantic getaway, or once-in-a-lifetime adventure to a far-flung destination.

They represent some of the very best travel companies on the market – many of whom are included in the Spear’s Travel Services Index 2024 – as well as new names-to-know and pioneering independent outfits.

Their clients include heads of state, tech entrepreneurs, and heirs to the world’s largest fortunes.

‘These travel services experts take the stress out of planning what should be relaxing holidays for UHNWs and busy entrepreneurs. As well as connecting their clients to the world’s finest travel experiences, they are well known for their ability to source expert local guides and plan itineraries to accommodate even the tiniest of details to ensure a pleasurable stay.’

Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research

Best travel advisers: names to know

To herald the arrival of this new index, Spear’s welcomes a number of new advisers. Standout debutants include Tom Pyman of Black Tomato, Terry Moohan of Cazenove + Loyd, and Joss Kent of &Beyond, as well as the advisers highlighted along returning faces below.

Jules Maury – Top Recommended

Firm: Scott Dunn Private

Jules Maury, Scott Dunn Private

With her incredible level of access to the most exclusive opportunities, intimate experiences and spectacular locations, Jules Maury has been able to organise private visits to the Taj Mahal, personal tours of the finest museums and even personal audiences with the Pope. It is no wonder she is such a well-known figure within the world of luxury travel.

As head of Scott Dunn Private, Jules and her teams in London, California and Singapore are trusted with curating unbeatable experiences for each client – down to the final detail.

Read Jules Maury’s full profile on Spears500.com

Andrew Bezhenar – New addition

Firm: Berkeley Travel

Andrew Bezhenar, who co-founded luxury travel company Berkley Travel with Simon Binke, was recommended to Spear’s for being ‘best in class’. Together, they use their connections across the sector to create unique experiences for discerning clients.

Read Andrew Bezhenar’s full profile at Spears500.com

Amanda Teale – New addition

Firm: Minerva Private Travel

Amanda Teale is founder of Minerva Private Travel, a company she started in her living room under the previous name ‘Travel by Amanda’. The travel adviser believes that it is her personal touch and attention to detail that sets her firm apart.

Read Amanda Teale’s full profile on Spears500.com

Jaclyn Sienna India – New addition

Firm: Sienna Charles

Operating out of New York, Jaclyn Sienna India, founder of Sienna Charles, offers experiences that range from the simple to the sublime and caters specifically to American centi-millionaires and billionaires.

Read Jaclyn Sienna India’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best travel advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best travel advisers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

