There will be times in anyone’s life when they need the support of a professional to recover from physical, psychological or emotional challenges. Whether it is recovering from injury, returning to work after illness or managing a long-term condition, wellbeing and rehabilitation specialists play a crucial role in rehabilitation.

Wellbeing and rehabilitation specialists span various disciplines, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology and holistic wellness. They will help individuals regain confidence and improve their quality of life through design treatment plans that address both physical recovery and emotional resilience.

In addition to direct patient care, they also provide education on injury prevention, stress management, and lifestyle modifications to promote long-term wellbeing.

Through expert support and evidence-based practices, these wellbeing and rehabilitation specialists empower individuals, bridging the gap between medical treatment and everyday life to achieve lasting wellbeing.

Spotlight: Spear’s top wellbeing and rehabilitation specialists

Eduardo Greghi – The Kusnacht Practice

Top Recommended Eduardo Greghi is the CEO and chairman of The Kusnacht Practice. The centre now provides care for a range of conditions, including addiction, depression, trauma, burnout, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, anorexia, and bulimia. Greghi emphasises the absolute discretion that the practice offers and has extended the treatment programmes to be available in Geneva.

Antoinette Sarasin Gianduzzo – The Kusnacht Practice

Antoinette Sarasin founded and leads the Biomolecular Restoration (Bio-R), nutrition, and lifestyle team at The Kusnacht Practice. The programme involves in-depth medical assessments, specialised laboratory tests, tailored vitamins and phytochemical, and personalised lifestyle and nutritional coaching. ‘We use BIO-R to restore crucial micronutrients (vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, amino acids, etc…) and release metabolic stress factors. This creates balance for both physical and emotional health,’ she says.

Georg Schulthess – The Kusnacht Practice

Chief Medical Officer at the Kusnacht Practice, Georg Schulthess has a strong background in medicine, having previously served as the medical director at Männedorf Hospital and conducted research in various medical aspects. Schulthess is dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of medical care and services at The Kusnacht Practice.

László Ürögi – The Kusnacht Practice

​​László Ürögi is the head of psychiatry, psychotherapy, and relapse prevention at The Kusnacht Practice. Ürögi is known for his expertise in addiction medicine and tailors treatment to each client’s needs, emphasising ongoing support and rehabilitation. ‘Our highly experienced, empathetic professionals not only represent the best of Swiss medical excellence but also embody compassion and sensitivity.’ he says.

Randolph Willis – Clinic Les Alpes

Dr Randolph Willis is the medical director of Clinic Les Alpes, a state-of-the-art clinic situated in a breathtakingly beautiful and naturally therapeutic environment in the mountains above Montreux, Switzerland. The clinic specialises in substance and behavioural dependency issues, offering its clientele the opportunity to get away from it all at an extraordinary well-appointed facility where patient safety, security, confidentiality and privacy are prioritised.

