The best hair loss surgeons and practitioners

Hair loss affects more than 80 per cent of men and as many as 40 per cent of women by the time they reach 50, and it can be a significant cause of stress and distraction. For many, reclaiming their hair is not just about aesthetics but also about restoring confidence and self-esteem.

With advancements in medical science and technology continuing to revolutionise the field, the options for effective hair restoration have never been more diverse or promising. Many effective treatments are now available, but they depend on skilled surgeons and doctors to achieve a convincing result.

The Spear’s Hair Loss Surgeons Index lists the very top surgeons and clinics in the UK. These leading professionals are at the forefront of the industry, offering state-of-the-art solutions ranging from advanced follicular unit extraction (FUE) to cutting-edge stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine. These top-tier advisers have a discerning clientele that includes celebrities and HNW individuals. They will work with their clients to deliver bespoke treatments and operate with the utmost discretion.

Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

Best hair loss surgeons and practitioners for HNWs: some names to know

Edward Ball

Focus: FUE and FUT hair transplants

FUE and FUT hair transplants Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Maitland Clinic

Dr Edward Ball is among the pioneers who have brought new surgical hair restoration techniques to the UK. A qualified surgeon and a cosmetic medicine practitioner, he specialises in complex hair surgery. Ball undertook a fellowship in hair restoration surgery in Beverly Hills under the guidance of Dr Craig L. Ziering, after which he became clinical director at his mentor’s own practice in the UK.

He subsequently founded The Maitland Clinic in 2015 and is known for giving his clients his ‘true, honest opinion,’ he tells Spear’s. ‘We plan for the long term, so if a surgery is not going to really make a difference in my client’s life, I’ll tell them,’ he says.

Dilan Fernando

Focus: FUE hair transplant surgery

FUE hair transplant surgery Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: The Treatment Rooms

Dr Dilan Fernando is a hair transplant surgeon at The Treatment Rooms, a spacious gated facility a few steps from Putney Bridge in south-west London. His clients come from around the UK and beyond, making use of Heathrow and convenient local hotels for their short recovery period of as little as seven days. ‘My practice has become very international,’ he tells Spear’s.

Making use of Devroye Instruments’ WAW follicular unit extraction system, Fernando is able to concentrate on achieving a very high level of follicle survival and is committed to creating a ‘natural-looking result,’ he says.

Greg Williams

Focus: Transplants and medication

Transplants and medication Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Farjo Hair Institute

A fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, a member of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, past president of the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery and a member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, Greg Williams of the Farjo Hair Institute on Harley Street is widely recognised as a leader in his field.

Best hair loss surgeons and practitioners for HNWs: the complete list