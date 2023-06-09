View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Luxury
June 9, 2023

Luxury Swiss ‘longevity’ pills to launch at Harrods

The world-famous department store will sell supplements designed to lengthen life expectancy

By Anna Pollitt

clinique la praire
Clinique La Praire's Holistic Health range of nutraceuticals is launching at Harrods / Image: Clinique La Praire

Clinique La Prairie, the Swiss wellness brand best known for its exclusive Montreux spa, is launching a new range of supplements this month at Harrods.

An anti-ageing pioneer beloved of billionaires and Hollywood stars, Clinique La Prairie began as an experimental treatment centre.

Pope Pius XII became the clinic’s first famous customer when surgeon Paul Niehans injected him with cells from unborn lambs. Charlie Chaplin later claimed his visits to the clinic had enabled him to father children well into his seventies.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Now an ultra-exclusive holistic wellness destination where £9,000 buys a five-day detox, the clinic has expanded its reach through a range of daily supplements designed to tackle immunity, ageing and energy.

[See also: Nick Foulkes’ reluctant stay at the world-leading medical health spa Clinique La Prairie]

Clinique La Prairie Luxury Spa
A wellness retreat for the rich and famous, Clinique La Prairie overlooks Lake Geneva / Image: Clinique La Prairie

Clinique La Prairie claims the capsules are ‘science-based cellular enhancers’ rather than run-of-the-mill vitamin supplements, and improve the body’s ability to absorb nutrients as it ages.

Its Age-Defy Regeneressence and Immunity range, known as the ‘hero’ product of the four Holistic Health lines, promises to contribute to cellular protection and stimulation through a heady blend of scientific-sounding ingredients, including the ‘potent patented Astaxanthin, Cavacurmin®, BetaVia™’.

Content from our partners
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered
Imperium Group spreads its wings in Jersey
Imperium Group spreads its wings in Jersey

An energy package contains brain-boosting choline and targeted vitamins, while the ‘anti-stress ‘balance’ offering targets stress and sleeping issues with 17 vitamins, minerals and botanical extracts. The brand’s ‘Purity’ pills are a two-month daily detox system recommended three times a year.

The Swiss-made vegan pills begin at £10.50 a day for the Age-Defy range, which requires two capsules to be taken in the morning and two at night.

They are not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or those taking medication, and naturally, come with the caveat of supporting an already ‘healthy lifestyle’

[See also: Inside the £109,000 a week luxury Swiss rehab clinic]

The Holistic Health capsules will available at Harrods from 15 June / Image: Supplied

‘We are deeply honoured to be launching our Holistic Health range to Harrods, such an extraordinary and exclusive destination,’ says Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie and co-founder of Holistic Health.

‘Drawing on decades of expertise in longevity, this range of nutraceuticals has been developed to support the cornerstones of wellbeing and provide clients with the benefit of Clinique La Prairie’s expertise outside of the clinic.’

Harrods is celebrating the 15 June launch with a detox master class and ‘Holistic Longevity’ appointments between 26 June and 1 July, when customers can meet Clinique La Prairie experts at the store’s Wellness Clinic.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor