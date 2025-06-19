Isha Ambani joins Michael Bloomberg and Cate Blanchett on Serpentine summer party committee

Isha Ambani is director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, the retail unit of one of India's largest conglomerates Reliance Industries Limited

The panel for one of the hottest tickets in town, the Serpentine Gallery‘s annual invite-only summer party, will include Indian businesswoman Isha Ambani and Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, it has been announced.

Ambani, daughter of Asia’s richest man, Reliance Industries boss Mukesh Ambani, has been confirmed as chair of the inaugural Host Committee for the Serpentine summer party 2025, alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, chairman of Serpentine’s Board of Trustees, CEO Bettina Korek and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist. Actor and arts champion Blanchett will be co-hosting.

This year’s party will spotlight Indian contemporary art and will feature a commissioned installation by artist Subodh Gupta. The sculptural piece which reimagines his work, A Place in the Sun, resembles a rickshaw and is assembled from everyday Indian objects such as tiffin boxes, thali pans, bicycles and milk pails.

Ambani is heir to the Ambani clan, India’s richest family. Her brother Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant last year in $600-million wedding that attracted A-listers from around the world and dazzled the public.

The summer’s hottest ticket

The glamorous and exclusive Serpentine summer party attracts artists, celebrities, designers and philanthropists and is considered one of the arts events of the season. This year the party, on 24 June, will unveil the 2025 Serpentine Pavilion, designed by award-winning Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum.

Cate Blanchett is co-hosting the Serpentine summer party / Image: Shutterstock

Ambani described the Serpentine summer party as a ‘remarkable convergence of culture and community’.

‘I’m honoured to support this year’s celebration of Indian creativity,’ she added.



Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist said: ‘The Summer Party is Serpentine’s most important fundraiser of the year, and we are honoured by the generous commitment of our hosts and committee members, whose support is integral to the success of this vital fundraising event.’