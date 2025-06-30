Mansour Ojjeh’s exceptional McLaren car collection up for sale

Mansour Ojjeh's collection of McLaren road cars will be sold by Tom Hartley Jnr / Image: Tom Hartley Jnr

A rare 20-piece collection of McLaren supercars amassed by the Formula One team’s late shareholder and visionary Mansour Ojjeh is looking for a new owner.

High-end car dealer Tom Hartley Jnr. is tasked with selling the F1 line-up of iconic road cars, which includes the last model of the McLaren F1 ever built, one of only 16 Sabres and the Elva, which was delivered posthumously by McLaren. The Speedtail, P1 and Senna are also among the stable, along with special and limited Longtail and Le Mans editions.

‘More than business’

Ojjeh, who died in 2021 at the age of 68, was a hugely influential figure in the team for almost 40 years. His widow, Kathy, hopes the collection will go to one wealthy buyer who ‘truly gets it’ and will cherish owning the unique line-up in its entirety.

‘McLaren meant so much to Mansour,’ she said. ‘It was more than business, it was pure passion and it was in that vein that he curated this unique collection of McLaren road cars.

‘The “Last of Legends” car collection is a treasure for our family – a reminder of the hours we witnessed Mansour designing each car to his specifications. He had an unusual talent for detail that stuns and impresses, a talent driven by the very passion he nurtured for so many years with McLaren.’

[See also: Inside McLaren’s ultra-exclusive world of bespoke supercars]

Paris-born, California-educated Ojjeh was the son of influential Saudi businessman Akram Ojjeh, who set up holding company Techniques d’Avant Garde (TAG). Mansour later took over TAG and in 1984 Ojjeh bought into McLaren, going on to spend the next four decades influencing the group’s expansion and success.

Hartley Jnr., who sold Bernie Ecclestone‘s 69-strong F1 car collection earlier this year for around £500 million, said he was ‘humbled’ to be handling the sale.

Dubbed ‘the greatest road car ever built’, Hartley views the McLaren F1 as the ‘highlight’ of the collection. Ojjeh customised the model in a burnt orange colour called ‘Yquem’, which McLaren used exclusively on his cars and later renamed ‘Mansour Orange’.

‘I have no doubt this will fetch a world record price for the model when it’s sold,’ Hartley Jnr. said of the F1 model.

The 1998 F1 McLaren in Yquem is one of the ‘lowest mileage examples in existence’ / Image: Tom Hartley Jnr

The collection’s final addition, the Elva, features Ojjeh’s emblem in place of McLaren’s badges, in a poignant tribute to the investor.

[See also: Record-breaking luxury bespoke sales drive £300 million Rolls-Royce expansion]

‘Truly unrepeatable’ collection

Mansour requested the final chassis number for each model he acquired, to ensure the cars incorporated every technical update made during the production cycle and all but two of the collection remain in unused factory-delivered condition and maintained under McLaren’s direction.

The F1 has 1,810 kilometres on the clock and the P1 GTR has been used occasionally during McLaren track days.

‘Offering this collection for sale would be extraordinary in its own right, but the fact that it comes from the home of one of McLaren Automotive’s founding figures, a man so instrumental in McLaren’s Formula 1 success, makes it truly unrepeatable,’ said Hartley Jnr.

For more information visit https://www.tomhartleyjnr.com/