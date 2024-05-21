Best aviation and yacht lawyers 2024

Owning a private aircraft or a yacht can come with a multitude of challenges. From the negotiation and arrangement on the purchase of these luxury assets, through to legal considerations of day-to-day ownership, there are a number of considerations that come with a trophy purchase.

A specialist lawyer with experience operating within the world of private aviation and yachting is essential. These advisers are help their clients to avoid pitfalls and fulfil their obligations throughout the lifecycle of these big-ticket items. This might include turning their attention to build contracts, ownership structures, registration, disputes as well as operational aspects such as insurance, management and commercial considerations.

These are the go-to specialists for advice on the legal implications of purchasing, owning, and caring for private jets and large yachts. They can advise on jurisdictional issues, tax implications, crewing, refit and repair projects and how to protect the value of your asset over the long haul.

Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research

Jump to:

Best aviation and yacht lawyers: names to know

There are a number of new additions to the index this year. They join established Spear’s 500 faces like Quentin Bargate, a Top Recommended adviser and founder of Bargate Murray.

Quentin Bargate, Bargate Murray

Quentin Bargate – Returning to Top Recommended

Firm: Bargate Murray

With over 45 years of industry experience, Bargate is a highly respected figure in super yacht and dispute resolution work who emphasises utmost discretion for his clients. He advises UHNW individuals, family offices, and international corporations on ownership, acquisition, and disposal of luxury assets. Bargate has expertise in new build yacht construction, sale and purchase, and dispute resolution and is known for his ethical and empathetic advice.

Ilona Avramenko – New Addition

Avramenko is an expert in aviation and superyacht law, with over 15 years’ experience in the maritime sector. Her practice involves advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, companies, and banks on a range of yachting and aviation matters.

Robert Calleja – New Addition

Calleja specialises in private/corporate jet and super yacht transactions, offering advice on financings, sale and purchase agreements, charters, and operating leases. He is known as a ‘dealmaker’ in the industry and clients describe him as professional, attentive, responsive, and solution-oriented.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best aviation and yacht lawyers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best aviation and yacht lawyers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

