Best aviation and yacht finance advisers in 2024

The purchase of a private plane or yacht is an expensive endeavour. Even for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals, making arrangements to finance such purchases can make economic sense.

A specialist yacht and aviation finance adviser can devise bespoke solutions to enable the smooth execution of these purchases, facilitating such services as loans, mortgages and leasing. They can also advise on other financial matters such as taxes, import duties, operation and management.

Spear’s highlights some of the most trusted names in the business.

Best aviation and yacht finance advisers: names to know

Olivier Blanchet, BNP Paribas

Olivier Blanchet

Firm: BNP Paribas

Olivier Blanchet heads up BNP Paribas’s jet and yacht finance department. He notes that the new-build and second-hand-build markets have remained strong, thanks to demand from Asia, the Middle East and Europe – although he’s noticed US buyers coming back into the market.

Banks come into their own by extracting value from advisers, project managers, insurers and builders, Blanchet believes. ‘It’s good to team up with a bank, because you have a common interest,’ he says. ‘I love that we have the same focus as our HNWs, and that we are on the same adventure as them. Taking the pain with the maritime providers is a great achievement, by bringing added value to the HNW and justifying the charge.’

Read Olivier Blanchet’s full profiile on Spears500.com

Sarah Dyke

Firm: Dentons

Dyke has extensive experience in different jurisdictions, and has developed an ‘understanding of what is important to HNWs and UHNWs’. Clients come to the Dentons banking and finance partner ‘for specialist business jet aviation advice as well as a commercial attitude to getting deals done’.

Read Sarah Dyke’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking aviation and yacht finance advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

