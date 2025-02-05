Embraer and Flexjet sign record-breaking $7 billion private jet deal

The Flexjet Praetor 600

A $7 billion deal between aircraft maker Embraer and private jet operator Flexjet means there could be fewer awkward champagne spillage incidents as the world’s elite travel for business and leisure.

World number two by fleet size, Flexjet is buying 182 Embraer Phenom 300E and Praetor 500 & 600 jets with an option for 30 more aircraft. The deal will nearly double the size of its fleet over the next five years.

[See also: The blossoming relationship between a private jet company and a yacht maker]

A smooth ride

But as your correspondent coincidentally experienced in the past few days, advanced tech in the Praetors give them the capability to smooth out in-flight turbulence, a feature unique within the class to Embraer – and a near surefire champagne-saver.

Praetor flight systems sense, detect and adjust the jet’s control surfaces (parts of the plane’s wings and tail that pilots use to adjust height or direction) one hundred times a second to dampen turbulence. On a recent trans-European flight in a Praetor 600, over bump-inducing mountain ranges and land-sea boundaries, it appeared to be an extremely effective system, smoothing out everything other than a tiny ripple.

The Flexjet Praetor 600

The fly-by-wire turbulence reduction capability technology is standard on both the Praetor 500 mid-size and longer-range super mid-size Praetor 600. But Praetors are also noted for their refinement throughout the cabin, a particularly attractive feature on aircraft which have flight endurance times of up to eight-and-a-quarter hours, easily from London to New York, or Paris to Dubai.

State of the art

Flexjet’s 16m long Phenom 300E can accommodate up to seven passengers with a cruising speed of 450 knots (520mph); the Praetor 500 & 600 are 21m long, seat up to nine passengers and cruise at 466 knots (540mph).

The Praetor is also equipped with HEPA (high efficiency particulate air filter) filtration to improve cabin air quality by capturing 99.97 per cent of all particles, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, extend both comfort and health security.

[See also: Emission statement: How private jets are moving towards cleaner aviation fuel]

The Praetor 600 features the lowest cabin altitude pressure in its class. Being at a cruising altitude of 13,716m (45,000ft) inside the plane is equivalent to being outside, on the ground, at 1,767m (5,800ft) above sea level. In a previous generation of executive jets the same cruising altitude would have put more stress on the human body; equivalent to being at 2,400m (7,800 feet) above sea level. That’s the difference between being in the village at Courchevel, versus gasping for air on its Col de Chanrossa. It all adds up to less passenger fatigue.

Meanwhile, the Phenom 300E has been the best-selling light jet for the past 12 consecutive years, and the most flown business jet.

Record order

The order is the biggest for both Embraer Executive Jets and 30-years-established Flexjet, reaffirming Flexjet’s commitment to Phenom and Praetor models. The deal also includes an enhanced services and support agreement for the global fleet.

[See also: Four Seasons private jet opens to charter bookings for first time]

It means flight crews are trained for one-model flying, and maintenance teams will be completely familiar with the new additions.

‘We are delighted with Flexjet’s renewed commitment to Embraer, which strengthens even further our strategic partnership of over 20 years,’ said Michael Amalfitano, president & CEO, of Embraer Executive Jets. ‘We are very excited to have many more loyal Flexjet fractional owners enjoy access to our industry-leading Phenom and best-in-class Praetor jets.’

Usage of executive jets, also known as private jets and business jets, flourished during the pandemic, with many users previously travelling first or business class discovering private flying, not just for the comfort, but also the convenience of circumnavigating time-consuming transits through major airport terminals. Many customers developed a taste for the convenience and have stayed with private charter or fractional ownership, with fractional ownership usage increasing by 6.4 per cent in 2024, according to data from aviation services company Argus.

Flexjets Praetor 600 / Image: Flexjet5

Flexjet operates on the basis of clients or ‘owners’ making a one-off equity downpayment starting, for 50 hours use annually, at around €1.5m. Monthly fees are charged on top. Costs vary, with bigger outlays for more hours or larger aircraft.

It is currently the second biggest private jet operator in the world after 600-fleet NetJets. Flexjet has a fleet of around 300, but is currently the fastest-growing.

[See also: Best aviation and yacht finance advisers in 2024]

The partnership between Embraer and Flexjet dates back to 2003.

‘It seems fitting to extend our rewarding and long-term relationship with Embraer with this historic and groundbreaking firm order. In fact, since 2003, we have accepted delivery of more than 150 Embraer aircraft,’ said Michael Silvestro, CEO of Flexjet.

Flexjet also owns, operates and maintains a fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARGUS and serving locations throughout the north eastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida.