Spear’s 500 Legal Indices

The Spear’s 500 contains hundreds of lawyers, representing a huge store of knowledge on everything from property purchase and planning to divorces, trusts, reputation, tax and criminal defence. Each one of them is well equipped to advise high-net-worth individuals on the legal matters that concern them the most.

Throughout the year, the Spear’s Research Unit releases updates the various sub-categories for specialisms contained within the Legal Indices, links to which you will find below. The latest instalment is centred on family law, including family solicitors and barristers, divorce consultants and litigation funding experts, who can help with finding the necessary funds for a divorce settlement or any other kind of legal action if they believe you have a good chance of a successful outcome.

The new 2023 Spear’s Family Law Indices

Barbara Reeves, head of the family department at Mishcon de Reya, receives our congratulations on her promotion to our ‘Top Flight’ ranking in the Spear’s Family Law Indices, an exclusive club that offers membership only to the very top of her profession.

Included for the first time in the 2023 indices are a number of family lawyers who service clients in the Middle East including Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, such as Diana Hamade, recently the recipient of a record number of recommendations from her peers in a survey carried out by Spear’s, and Madeleine Mendy, the Englishwoman building a strong reputation as head of family at Bin Sevan Advocates.

Lidia Cantele and Guy Mawson are both new additions to our list and recent partners at the award-winning Harbottle & Lewis in London. Meanwhile, Seonaid Cochrane of SKO and Shaun George, Lisa Girdwood and Sarah Lilley of Brodies boost our coverage of Scottish firms.

The New York powerhouses of family law who are Lois Liberman and Marilyn Chinitz join us from Blank Rome and Kelly Merris, registered foreign lawyer in Hong Kong, comes in from Gall.

London has been an international centre of family law for many years, and this year the Spear’s indices have dispensed with separate lists for different countries. We have separated out the best family lawyers from the US in the link below, but the main list holds every practitioner we recommend, from firms all around the world. Users of spears500.com can filter our lists of leading lawyers based on their country of operation or client focus. Look for the ‘Region’ button in the menu and find the right lawyer for you.

The Spear’s Legal Indices

Family Lawyers

Family Lawyers in the US

Family Law Barristers

Divorce Consultancy and Support Services

Litigation Funding

Reputation Lawyers

Corporate Lawyers

Criminal Lawyers

Landed Estate Lawyers

Aviation & Yachts Lawyers

Employment Lawyers

Hommes d’Affaires

Art Lawyers

Classic Car Lawyers

Immigration Lawyers

Tax Lawyers

Probate Lawyers

Contentious Trust Lawyers

Tax & Trust Barristers

Property Lawyers

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

