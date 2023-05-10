The best family law barristers for high-net-worth clients in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Legal Indices

Going through a divorce can be one of the most unpleasant, difficult situations in one’s life. For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with more than £1 million in investable assets, this process can come with added complexities.

A barrister who specialises in family law can tackle specific issues that can arise out of such situations, including matters of visitation, custody and financial matters such as inheritance and asset division. They are also able to represent individuals on other family matters such as pre-and post-nuptial agreements, surrogacy and adoption.

The best family law barristers are able to work seamlessly with the a client’s other advisers, including their solicitor.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The family law barristers featured in the 2023 edition of the Spear’s Family Law Indices are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus areas.

The Spear's Family Law Indices

Family Lawyers

Family Lawyers in the US

Divorce Consultants and Support Services

Litigation Funding

