Leading immigration lawyers

Immigration lawyers help their clients deal with the legal matters that can arise from HNW migration: from status adjustments to green cards, all the way through to appeals and, if the need arises, courts.

The immigration lawyers listed below have been selected by Spear’s for their proven excellence in dealing with HNW matters. Many of them can also assist with business immigration strategy and the complications of a mobile workforce for a multinational, whether they are skilled or unskilled, but all of them are highly proficient in dealing with the difficulties of private clients living across a number of jursidictions.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The immigration lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

