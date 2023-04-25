Recommended corporate lawyers for high-value transactions

Corporate law covers a wide range of matters and transactions. Practitioners in this field may help their clients to navigate large deals, such as mergers and acquisitions, or specialise in particular business areas. The Spear’s corporate law index focuses particularly on those lawyers who take high net worth individuals as private clients, rather than purely working for large companies.

The best corporate lawyers will enable a client to achieve their strategic aims – even when the going gets tough.

This year, among a slew of new names, we welcome Pervez Akhtar of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Ronald Graham of Taylor Wessing, both serving clients in Dubai, and Lawrence Kelly of Lawrence Stephens and Lucy Egerton-Vernon of Lexstone Lawyers, both in London.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The corporate lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

