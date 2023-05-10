The best litigation funding providers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Legal Indices

Litigation funding is a broad church that covers everything from large corporate cases to divorce.

In our selection of litigation funders, we have focused on those who provide services to private clients – in particular (though not exclusively) those who cover the costs associated with divorce.

When litigation funders cover the fees associated with divorce, they often work with the lawyers for the financially weaker party. Third-party funding enables a client to pay for the legal costs of their divorces, with repayment settled after the conclusion of a divorce. Lenders will asses a client’s case and financial situation, and then work with their solicitor to arrange for funding.

Here, we list leading litigation funders who help HNWs to pay for their legal costs.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The litigation funders featured in the 2023 edition of the Spear’s Legal Indices are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

