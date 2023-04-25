Top criminal lawyers 2023

Criminal lawyers help clients accused of a crime by ensuring their legal rights are upheld and by making sure they are properly represented in the case of a criminal case from arrest all the way through to trial, providing strategic legal advice at each stage of the process. They can also provide services in cases of regulatory investigations such as those brought about by the FSA or Competition Appeal Tribunal.

HNWs who are the victim of crime may also have cause to engage a criminal lawyer – to provide advice and/or bring a prosecution.

Due to their considerable wealth, high-net-worth individuals are often targeted by criminals, making a good criminal lawyer essential to defend their clients where necessary.

The Spear’s Index of criminal lawyers is an invaluable resource to find the very best defence and prosecution solicitors and barristers who specialise in high value financial crime, fraud and regulatory wrongdoing. This year, new faces on the list include the dynamic Carl Newman of Withers, head of the white collar crime and investigations team in the UK, and Khalid Al-Hamrani of Al Tamimi in Dubai.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The criminal lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

