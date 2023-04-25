Best landed estate lawyers for high-net-worth individuals

For high-net-worth individuals who own, or are hoping to own a landed estate, a lawyer is a necessity.

For issues ranging from tax to succession planning, residential development to diversification, and indeed, the overall management of an estate, the best landed estate lawyer can be invaluable to a client. In our current economic climate agriculture alone is rarely the most efficient way to run a large parcel of land. Letting land or outbuildings for industry or leisure, renewable energy projects, subsidised rewilding or development can all be positive and lucrative ways to use your land, and can all be made simpler and provide a better return with advice from a knowledgeable lawyer from the beginning. There are also tax implications to running an estate through a number of generations that a lawyer can help with.

The Spear’s index of 2023 features new names such as David Draisey of Hunters, Natasha Hassall of Boodle Hatfield and Justin Ripman of Mills & Reeve.

The highest calibre of landed estate lawyers will be best equipped to guide clients and unearth issues that would not have otherwise been considered. They can make all the difference in the effective management of an estate, whatever use it’s being put to in times of change.

In an effort to cut through the noise, Spear’s examines and publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service-providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as extensive information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The advisers featured in the 2023 edition of the Spear’s Property Advisers Index are included in the table below, along with their ‘focus’.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser in the digital version of the Spear’s 500.

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in the index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

Image: Shutterstock