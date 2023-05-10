The best divorce consultancy and support service providers for high-net-worth clients in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Legal Indices

Divorce consultancy and support service providers can help to guide clients through a divorce, in preparation as well as its aftermath. The advisers listed below cover a broad range of expertise between them and can help deal with everything from the emotional difficulties of divorce, to unravelling the financial nuances of a separation case.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The divorce consultancy and support service providers featured in the 2023 edition of the Spear’s Legal Indices are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus areas.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

The Spear's Family Law Indices

Family Lawyers

Family Lawyers in the US

Family Law Barristers

Litigation Funding

