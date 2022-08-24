The best life sciences advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best life sciences advisers for high-net-worth-individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended and Rising Star advisers

The Spear’s life science advisers index highlights leading figures within the field of biotech. The rapidly growing life sciences industry has enabled significant breakthroughs in scientific technology and analysis – not least in the development of coronavirus vaccines.

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with at least £1 million in investable assets, the best life science advisers can provide access to investments in this space, or facilitate deals. Benefits of working with these advisers include marrying profitable investments with crucial work.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

