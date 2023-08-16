The best business angels for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Business angels are private investors who identify promising early-stage companies and provide them with capital, often in exchange for an equity stake. Many are themselves successful entrepreneurs, and leverage their personal expertise to help develop the companies they invest in, nurturing their growth trajectory to steer it towards reaching its full potential.

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with £1 million or more in investable assets, business angels can be useful partners – either as co-investors, or as a source of funding for their own business. The best business angels will conduct a rigorous analysis of their potential investments, using their entrepreneurial nous to ensure that their capital is deployed in a wise and effective way.

Many of the advisers in the Spear’s index have established networks, allowing a form of peer review to flourish, and smaller but still substantial investments to be made from a number of sources, amounting to the injection of cash that will spur these early businesses on to great things.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The angel investors featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.)

