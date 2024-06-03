Finding the very best hand-rolled tobacco is a task that requires vast knowledge, international connections and an expert palette.

Spear’s has curated the list below to feature those who can ease the process of sourcing the best cigars and arranging the finer details for their high-net-worth clients. Many of them have acquired the sought-after Master of Habanos qualification, requiring written and practical exams on the variety, manufacture and storage of fine Cuban cigars.

Best cigar advisers: names to know

George Frakes – New addition

Firm: 1573 Cigars

Director of 1573 Cigars and holder of the Master Of Havana Cigars qualification from Habanos SA and Hunters & Frankau, George Frakes is a cigar consultant specialising in vintage and rare cigars. He works with high-net-worth sales, providing cigar valuations for auction houses, negotiating purchases, verifying authenticity, and cataloguing.

Jasim Ahmed

Firm: Independent

Ahmed is a cigar influencer and mentor based in Dubai with an impressive social media following whom he introduces to cigars and the culture that surrounds them. He offers online cigar courses for groups of up to 10 friends, aiming to dispel misconceptions about cigars.

Valentino Bau

Firm: The Arts Club

Valentino Bau manages the Oscuro cigar and fine spirits room at The Arts Club in London. He has worked in top European hotels and restaurants, and became a Master of Armagnac in 2018.



Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best cigar advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best cigar advisers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

