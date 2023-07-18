View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
  2. Wealth Management
July 18, 2023

The best precious metals advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best precious metals advisers for high-net-worth-individuals in the UK

By Spear's

Precious Metals Launch

Precious metals such as gold and silver have long been traditional staples of a diversified investment portfolio. Investors can hold the metals physically, or gain exposure via products such as in derivatives, exchange-traded commodities (ETCs), mutual funds and company stocks.

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with investable assets of £1 million or more, precious metals are regarded as useful hedges against inflation, and gold held in some forms has tax advantages. But each metal can present its own set of opportunities and risks.

The best precious metal advisers can help to guide a client through the unique nuances of investing in the asset class. They are also able to identify emerging market trends that can protect clients against unexpected volatility.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

This year, Spear’s is delighted to welcome Andrew Dickey of the Royal Mint, who aims to provide a reliable and secure store for a percentage of any sufficient diverse investment portfolio.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The precious metal advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus. 

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Content from our partners
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

More indices: 

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor