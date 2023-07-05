The best insurance advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Insurance Index

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best insurance advisers for high-net-worth-individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, with at least £1 million in investable assets, an effective insurance adviser can provide piece of mind.

A knowledgeable insurance adviser can unpick a client’s current liabilities, tax status, and other risk areas to offer a range of insurance options to suit their unique needs.

The best insurance advisers go above and beyond offering service, and deliver a tailored approach that keeps the client abreast of changes in policy and areas of concern. Our specialists understand the unique insurance challenges facing UHNWs, grappling with understanding the need to protect various unusual asset classes including art, automobiles, aviation and marine.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The insurance advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

More indices: