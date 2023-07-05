The best cryptocurrency advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Cryptocurrency Index

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best cryptocurrency advisers for high-net-worth-individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

For high-net-worth (HNW) clients with investible assets of £1 million or more, cryptocurrency can present a unique portfolio opportunity, adding diversification and depth to a traditional basket of investments.

But for even the most seasoned investor, cryptocurrency can pose a formidable challenge. As well as the volatility of the asset class itself, there are regulatory and security concerns to take on board too. Cryptocurrency and other digital asserts rank alongside art as a sectow in which it’s possible – not to say easy – to lose everything after a few ill-considered decisions.

A good cryptocurrency adviser can help HNW clients to invest and engage with the asset class in the most sensible way.

We have compiled a list of the best cryptocurrency advisers who, between them, cover law, strategy, infrastructure and other fields – as they relate to cryptocurrency.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The cryptocurrency advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com.

