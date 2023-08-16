View all newsletters
August 16, 2023

The best Recruitment Consultants, Head Hunters & Executive Search Companies in 2023

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best recruitment consultants for senior executives, wealth managers and family offices

By Spear's

Recruitment Index

 For senior executives, wealth managers and family offices, finding the right person for the right role at the right firm can feel impossible. .

The advisers in the Spear’s recruitment index are able to dip deep into the talent pool to source specific individuals relating to a client’s precise set of requirements. The best recruitment consultants can even exceed expectations by taking into account the development of the talent in question, ensuring that they are a solid investment for years to come.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The recruitment consultants featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking. 

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

