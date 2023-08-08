View all newsletters
  1. Awards & Events
August 8, 2023

Spear’s Awards 2023 finalists announced

The shortlists for the 2023 Spear’s Awards honour the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW and UHNW individuals

By Spear's

The Spear's Awards recognise entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leading private client professionals

The finalists for the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ have been announced.

The shortlists for the 2023 Spear’s Awards honour the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW and UHNW individuals.

The awards have recognised entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution to the wealth management world and beyond for over a decade.

Click on the video below to find out who has been nominated across the 18 categories, including UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year, Family Lawyer of the Year, and School of the Year.

Book your table for the event on 22 November at The Landmark London here

