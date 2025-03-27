Spear’s Award finalist Alex Evagora on his work ethic and having no ego

Alex Evagora, one of the finalists for the Property Broker of the Year Award / Image: Alex Evagora

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the private client world’, the Spear’s Awards annually recognise the leading figures across 18 categories, from electing the Private Bank of the Year to naming the year’s most successful entrepreneur.

The latest ceremony, held in November 2024 and presented in association with ADGM, was held at Raffles London at The OWO. Top leaders in wealth management, private banking, and other sectors catering to (U)HNWs attended the event.

Among them was Alex Evagora of Driven Properties, one of the nominees for the Property Broker of the Year who caught up with Spear’s about being shortlisted for the prize.

Congratulations for being nominated for the Spear’s 2024 Awards. What does it mean to you to have been nominated?

For Spear’s to notice my efforts and contribution towards the industry means the world to me. If I told you I haven’t been working towards this nomination, or trying to manifest the award, I would be lying.

I’ve worked extremely hard—my team can attest to that—to finally be recognised, is heartwarming.

What do you think distinguishes the approach you take to your work?

I put it down to my work ethic. I work extremely hard, no matter the day or how I feel. I’ve always had a tendency to outwork my peers, and working in the HNW space, this work ethic is required of you: to match your clients’ working hours, always be available, and always be responsive.

I make sure that I’m continuously learning to be better at what I do. I take knowledge from all different sources and practices—even industries—and find ways to implement them in my work.

What makes you most proud of your career?

When a client or associate says ‘Thank you!’ and they’re happy with my work, that’s when I’m most proud because that’s what it boils down to at the end of the day.

It’s all for moments when I’m handing over the keys to a family, and I see the children running around excited to see their new home, choosing their rooms. That’s happiness.

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think it will change in the future?

Currently, I’m seeing a trend of HNW clients with a strong requirement for an exclusive, fiduciary agent wanting to act for them. In my opinion, this will become a popular concept, and HNW clients will eventually have their own brokers with an exclusivity arrangement.

Then, technology is beginning to catch up with what is a very analog industry. This is something I am working on, to help bring real estate into the digital age.

Finally, we will be seeing a lot more property brokers creating their brands and marketing themselves and their services.

What do you think draws HNW clients to you/your firm?

For me personally, referrals. If you do a great job with an ultra-high-net-worth client, they will refer you to their friends and family. That’s the best form of marketing.

Another big draw is branding. I have made it absolutely, abundantly clear that I only deal with ultra-high-net-worth clients and specialise over £5m+. Naturally, the clients I target are drawn to me.

Once formally appointed, I go above and beyond for them. I see my team of five as a private office. Everything our clients need about real estate, they come to us—even if it doesn’t directly benefit us. Do they want something in Manhattan? We’ve got them covered. Anything in Courchevel? Done. Monaco? No problem.

When I take care of my clients, I make their lives easier, seamless, and frictionless. I follow through with everything right up until the job is complete and even offer after-sales services.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

I’d say two things. The first is ‘have no ego.’ The second is ‘always negotiate over the phone,’ i.e. not through WhatsApp or Email.

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

For myself, it would be to establish my team. Right now, it’s still in its infancy. We established it four months ago. It’ll mature in the coming months, and I’d like to get it to an excellent position where we’re one of the top teams within Driven Properties.

For the firm, I hope to continue working closely with our CEO and founder, Abdullah Alajaji, who I look up to massively. He’s a thought leader in Dubai, if not the world. I hope to help him potentially take Driven Properties to the next level …. Maybe even other countries.