  1. Awards & Events
November 20, 2024

Who won at the Spear’s Awards 2024? The complete list of winners

The Spear’s Awards 2024 in association with ADGM, returned with a prestigious ceremony honouring a new class of trailblazers and innovators across 18 categories

By Spear's

The Spear's Award winners 2024 / Image: Aidan Synnott

The Spear’s Awards 2024 in association with ADGM honoured a fresh cohort of leaders and innovators with awards handed out across 18 different categories at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday night. 

Held at Raffles London at The OWO, the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ attracted top figures in wealth management, private banking, real estate, and other sectors catering to high-net-worth individuals.

For more than a decade, the Spear’s Awards have celebrated outstanding contributions from wealth managers, legal experts, property consultants, and other professionals serving (U)HNW clients. This year’s event saw 18 winners recognised for their remarkable accomplishments, with categories such as HNW Wealth Manager of the Year, Private Bank of the Year – UK and International, and Family Lawyer of the Year.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Among this year’s notable winners, Paul Taylor of Thought Machine was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year, showcasing a UK fintech success story. Other prominent winners included Weatherbys Private Bank, which claimed Private Bank of the Year – UK, and UK Sotheby’s International Realty, which took home the Grand Prix award for Private Client Firm of the Year. Harinder Hundle, founder and managing partner of Hundle, was celebrated as UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year.

The awards, co-hosted by Joanna Gosling, former broadcaster turned mediator at Irwin Mitchell, were presented in collaboration with headline partner ADGM and category partners ADIO, Porto Montenegro, Guernsey Finance, Raffles London at The OWO, SilverBell Global, Unforgettable Travel Company, and drinks partner, Justerini & Brooks.

The Spear’s Research Unit, along with the panel of judges, meticulously reviewed hundreds of entries, resulting in a shortlist and winner selection that reflects the exceptional calibre of this year’s nominees. Previous award recipients include icons such as Sir Richard Branson, telecom entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, and family lawyer Catherine Bedford, placing this year’s honorees among an elite circle.

Spear’s Awards 2024: finalists and winners

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Locate Isle of Man

Winner: Ben Stern, Lincoln Private Investment Office

Ben Stern, Lincoln Private Investment Office won HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Locate Isle of Man / Image: Aidan Synnott

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Guernsey Finance

Winner: Harinder Hundle, Hundle

Image: Aidan Synnott

Private Bank of the Year – UK in Association with Porto Montenegro

Winner: Weatherbys Private Bank

Image: Aidan Synnott


Private Bank of the Year – International in Association with ADGM

Winner: Goldman Sachs

Image: Aidan Synnott

Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO

Winner: Stonehage Fleming

Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with Silver Bell Global

Winner: Colin Rogerson, Mills & Reeve

Image: Aidan Synnott


Lawyer of the Year – Tax & Trusts

Winner: Camilla Wallace, Wedlake Bell

Image: Aidan Synnott

Lawyer of the Year – Reputation

Winner: Nigel Tait, Carter-Ruck

Nigel Tait, Carter-Ruck won Lawyer of the Year – Reputation / Image: Aidan Synnott

Private Client Accountant of the Year

Winner: Paul Ayres, BDO

Paul Ayres, BDO won Private Client Accountant of the Year / Image: Aidan Synnott

Property Broker of the Year

Winner: Becky Fatemi, Sotheby’s International Realty

Becky Fatemi, Sotheby’s International Realty / Image: Aidan Synnott

Property Buying Agent of the Year

Winner: Roarie Scarisbrick, Property Vision

Roarie Scarisbrick / Image: Aidan Synnott

Private Client Service Award

Winner: Rhodium

Future Leader in Private Client Services

Winner: Rosalind Hetherington, Fladgate

Rosalind Hetherington, Fladgate / Image: Aidan Synnott

Private Client Innovation of the Year

Winner: MEUM Group

  • Blackacre
  • Allect Design Group
  • TWS Legal Consultants
  • Audley Private Concierge

Super Prime Property Development of the Year

Winner: The Peninsula Residences

The Spear’s Impact Award in Association with Clinic Les Alpes

Winner: James Reed

Image: Aidan Synnott

Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Association with Unforgettable Travel Company

Winner: Paul Taylor, Thought Machine 

Image: Aidan Synnott

Grand Prix – Private Client Firm of the Year

Winner: UK Sotheby’s International Realty

The UK Sotheby’s International Realty team collecting the Grand Prix – Private Client Firm of the Year /Image: Aidan Synnott

Click here to discover the full list of finalists, winners and judging process, and join the waitlist for 2025 here

Partnerships

The Spear’s Awards 2024 is presented in association with our headline partner, ADGM and our category partners: ADIO, Clinic Les Alpes, Porto Montenegro, Guernsey Finance, Raffles London at The OWO, SilverBell Global, Unforgettable Travel Company, Locate Isle of Man and our drinks partner Justerini & Brooks.

The Spear’s Awards provide a platform to connect in person with over 400 of the most influential figures in the world of private wealth. In addition, partners of the awards benefit from a multi-platform offering across digital, social, multimedia and print to ensure maximum exposure to an exclusive audience.

Partnership enquiries should be directed to Spear’s commercial director, Shady Elkholy (shady.elkholy@spearswms.com).

