Who won at the Spear’s Awards 2024? The complete list of winners

The Spear’s Awards 2024 in association with ADGM honoured a fresh cohort of leaders and innovators with awards handed out across 18 different categories at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday night.

Held at Raffles London at The OWO, the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ attracted top figures in wealth management, private banking, real estate, and other sectors catering to high-net-worth individuals.

For more than a decade, the Spear’s Awards have celebrated outstanding contributions from wealth managers, legal experts, property consultants, and other professionals serving (U)HNW clients. This year’s event saw 18 winners recognised for their remarkable accomplishments, with categories such as HNW Wealth Manager of the Year, Private Bank of the Year – UK and International, and Family Lawyer of the Year.

Among this year’s notable winners, Paul Taylor of Thought Machine was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year, showcasing a UK fintech success story. Other prominent winners included Weatherbys Private Bank, which claimed Private Bank of the Year – UK, and UK Sotheby’s International Realty, which took home the Grand Prix award for Private Client Firm of the Year. Harinder Hundle, founder and managing partner of Hundle, was celebrated as UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year.

The awards, co-hosted by Joanna Gosling, former broadcaster turned mediator at Irwin Mitchell, were presented in collaboration with headline partner ADGM and category partners ADIO, Porto Montenegro, Guernsey Finance, Raffles London at The OWO, SilverBell Global, Unforgettable Travel Company, and drinks partner, Justerini & Brooks.

The Spear’s Research Unit, along with the panel of judges, meticulously reviewed hundreds of entries, resulting in a shortlist and winner selection that reflects the exceptional calibre of this year’s nominees. Previous award recipients include icons such as Sir Richard Branson, telecom entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, and family lawyer Catherine Bedford, placing this year’s honorees among an elite circle.

Spear’s Awards 2024: finalists and winners

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Locate Isle of Man

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Guernsey Finance

Private Bank of the Year – UK in Association with Porto Montenegro

Private Bank of the Year – International in Association with ADGM

Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO

Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with Silver Bell Global

Lawyer of the Year – Tax & Trusts

Lawyer of the Year – Reputation

Nigel Tait, Carter-Ruck won Lawyer of the Year – Reputation / Image: Aidan Synnott

Private Client Accountant of the Year

Paul Ayres, BDO won Private Client Accountant of the Year / Image: Aidan Synnott

Michael Lewis, EY

Leonora Stevens, Saffery

Neal Lees, Buzzacott

Craig Kemsley, August Private

Property Broker of the Year

Becky Fatemi, Sotheby’s International Realty / Image: Aidan Synnott

Property Buying Agent of the Year

Roarie Scarisbrick / Image: Aidan Synnott

Private Client Service Award

Future Leader in Private Client Services

Winner: Rosalind Hetherington, Fladgate

Rosalind Hetherington, Fladgate / Image: Aidan Synnott

Private Client Innovation of the Year

Blackacre

Allect Design Group

TWS Legal Consultants

Audley Private Concierge

Super Prime Property Development of the Year

The Spear’s Impact Award in Association with Clinic Les Alpes

Winner: James Reed

Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Association with Unforgettable Travel Company

Winner: Paul Taylor, Thought Machine

Grand Prix – Private Client Firm of the Year

Winner: UK Sotheby’s International Realty

The UK Sotheby’s International Realty team collecting the Grand Prix – Private Client Firm of the Year /Image: Aidan Synnott

Partnerships

The Spear’s Awards 2024 is presented in association with our headline partner, ADGM and our category partners: ADIO, Clinic Les Alpes, Porto Montenegro, Guernsey Finance, Raffles London at The OWO, SilverBell Global, Unforgettable Travel Company, Locate Isle of Man and our drinks partner Justerini & Brooks.

The Spear’s Awards provide a platform to connect in person with over 400 of the most influential figures in the world of private wealth. In addition, partners of the awards benefit from a multi-platform offering across digital, social, multimedia and print to ensure maximum exposure to an exclusive audience.

Partnership enquiries should be directed to Spear’s commercial director, Shady Elkholy (shady.elkholy@spearswms.com).