Who won at the Spear’s Awards 2024? The complete list of winners

The Spear’s Awards 2024 in association with ADGM honoured a fresh cohort of leaders and innovators with awards handed out across 18 different categories at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday night.
Held at Raffles London at The OWO, the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ attracted top figures in wealth management, private banking, real estate, and other sectors catering to high-net-worth individuals.
For more than a decade, the Spear’s Awards have celebrated outstanding contributions from wealth managers, legal experts, property consultants, and other professionals serving (U)HNW clients. This year’s event saw 18 winners recognised for their remarkable accomplishments, with categories such as HNW Wealth Manager of the Year, Private Bank of the Year – UK and International, and Family Lawyer of the Year.
Among this year’s notable winners, Paul Taylor of Thought Machine was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year, showcasing a UK fintech success story. Other prominent winners included Weatherbys Private Bank, which claimed Private Bank of the Year – UK, and UK Sotheby’s International Realty, which took home the Grand Prix award for Private Client Firm of the Year. Harinder Hundle, founder and managing partner of Hundle, was celebrated as UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year.
The awards, co-hosted by Joanna Gosling, former broadcaster turned mediator at Irwin Mitchell, were presented in collaboration with headline partner ADGM and category partners ADIO, Porto Montenegro, Guernsey Finance, Raffles London at The OWO, SilverBell Global, Unforgettable Travel Company, and drinks partner, Justerini & Brooks.
The Spear’s Research Unit, along with the panel of judges, meticulously reviewed hundreds of entries, resulting in a shortlist and winner selection that reflects the exceptional calibre of this year’s nominees. Previous award recipients include icons such as Sir Richard Branson, telecom entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, and family lawyer Catherine Bedford, placing this year’s honorees among an elite circle.
Spear’s Awards 2024: finalists and winners
HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Locate Isle of Man
Winner: Ben Stern, Lincoln Private Investment Office
- Josh Matthews, MASECO
- Nicholas Hornby, Cerno Capital
- Mary Haly, Waverton
- Nathan Prior, Partners Wealth Management
UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Guernsey Finance
Winner: Harinder Hundle, Hundle
- Bandish Gudka, LGT Wealth Management
- Khaled Said, Capital Generation Partners
- Ali Jamal, Azura Partners
- Priya Sriskantharajah, Citi
Private Bank of the Year – UK in Association with Porto Montenegro
Winner: Weatherbys Private Bank
Private Bank of the Year – International in Association with ADGM
Winner: Goldman Sachs
Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO
Winner: Stonehage Fleming
- Ispahani Advisory
- Kedge Martin Advisory
- Crestbridge Family Office Services
- Catherine Grum Consultancy
- Saker Consultancy
Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with Silver Bell Global
Winner: Colin Rogerson, Mills & Reeve
- Sam Longworth, Stewarts
- Nicholas Westley, Harbottle & Lewis
- James Stewart, Penningtons Manches Cooper
- Catherine Bedford, Harbottle & Lewis
- Suzanne Todd, Withers
- Georgina Hamblin, Hamblin Family Law
- Peter Burgess, Burgess Mee
Lawyer of the Year – Tax & Trusts
Winner: Camilla Wallace, Wedlake Bell
- Nick Warr, Taylor Wessing
- James Ward, Kingsley Napley
- Filippo Noseda, Mishcon de Reya
- Georgina James, Farrer & Co
- Robert Brodrick, Payne Hicks Beach
- Ashley Crossley, Baker McKenzie
Lawyer of the Year – Reputation
Winner: Nigel Tait, Carter-Ruck
- David Engel, Addleshaw Goddard
- Phil Hartley, Schillings
- Alex McCready, Vardags
- Iain Wilson, Brett Wilson
- Thomas Rudkin, Farrer & Co
Private Client Accountant of the Year
Winner: Paul Ayres, BDO
- Michael Lewis, EY
- Leonora Stevens, Saffery
- Neal Lees, Buzzacott
- Craig Kemsley, August Private
Property Broker of the Year
Winner: Becky Fatemi, Sotheby’s International Realty
- Marcus O’Brien, Sotheby’s International Realty
- Jessica Bishop, DDRE Global
- Alex Evagora, Driven Properties
- Irene Luke, Savills
- Charles McDowell, McDowell Properties
Property Buying Agent of the Year
Winner: Roarie Scarisbrick, Property Vision
- Jo Eccles, Eccord
- Guy Meacock, Prime Purchase
- Sophie Rogerson, RFR
- Nathalie Hirst, Nathalie Hirst
- Camilla Dell, Black Brick
Private Client Service Award
Winner: Rhodium
Future Leader in Private Client Services
Winner: Rosalind Hetherington, Fladgate
- Alexa Collis, Harbottle & Lewis
- Grace Lawrence, Family Law in Partnership
- Joshua Ryan, Weightmans
- Patrick Peake, Weatherbys Private Bank
Private Client Innovation of the Year
Winner: MEUM Group
- Blackacre
- Allect Design Group
- TWS Legal Consultants
- Audley Private Concierge
Super Prime Property Development of the Year
Winner: The Peninsula Residences
- 60 Curzon
- The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London
- Thames City
The Spear’s Impact Award in Association with Clinic Les Alpes
Winner: James Reed
Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Association with Unforgettable Travel Company
Winner: Paul Taylor, Thought Machine
Grand Prix – Private Client Firm of the Year
Winner: UK Sotheby’s International Realty
Partnerships
The Spear’s Awards 2024 is presented in association with our headline partner, ADGM and our category partners: ADIO, Clinic Les Alpes, Porto Montenegro, Guernsey Finance, Raffles London at The OWO, SilverBell Global, Unforgettable Travel Company, Locate Isle of Man and our drinks partner Justerini & Brooks.
The Spear’s Awards provide a platform to connect in person with over 400 of the most influential figures in the world of private wealth. In addition, partners of the awards benefit from a multi-platform offering across digital, social, multimedia and print to ensure maximum exposure to an exclusive audience.
Partnership enquiries should be directed to Spear’s commercial director, Shady Elkholy (shady.elkholy@spearswms.com).