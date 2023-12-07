View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Awards & Events
December 7, 2023

Spear’s 500 Live

The premier live event for private client professionals will take place at The Savoy London on 23 May 2024

By Spear's

Spear’s 500 Live is the marquee one-day live event that brings together the very best advisers and service-providers from a variety of interrelated fields, creating valuable, cross-disciplinary conversations and connections.

The keynote speeches, interviews, panel discussions and roundtables that constitute the day’s agenda are designed to assist wealth managers, lawyers and other private client professionals in navigating the world of their high-net-worth clients.

Covering the broad expanse of HNW issues – from wealth to reputation management, super-prime property, family law and luxury assets – the event is also attended by entrepreneurs, philanthropists and family office principals.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Why attend?

Spear’s 500 Live attracts leading private client professionals – from wealth management and private banking to philanthropy, luxury, law, property and beyond – to share insight, strengthen networks and hone their understanding of the forces that shape the lives of ultra-high-net-worth clients. 

Speakers

Spear’s 500 Live consistently attracts authorities and experts on the topics covered by Spear’s. Previous speakers include the founder of Phones 4 u, John Caudwell; Travelex founder, Sir Lloyd Dorfman; the journalist who brought down Wirecard, Dan McCrum, as well as senior figures from firms such as Blackstone, HSBC, Mishcon de Reya, Harbottle & Lewis and many more.

The agenda for 2022 can be seen here.

Partnerships

For speaking opportunities and partnership enquiries, contact Spear’s commercial director Shady Elkholy (shady.elkholy@spearswms.com)

Content from our partners
How preventative screenings can help HNWs to manage their health
How preventative screenings can help HNWs to manage their health
Family office report: Repositioning investment portfolios to preserve wealth
Family office report: Repositioning investment portfolios to preserve wealth
High five: How to holiday without leaving home
High five: How to holiday without leaving home

Topics in this article : ,
Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor