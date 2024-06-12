Best family law barristers 2024

Navigating family law issues can be particularly complex for high-net-worth individuals at what is often a difficult and emotional time. The high-value nature of a client’s divorce or separation, as well as international considerations, requires legal practitioners with years of industry experience.

Spear’s leading family barristers offer unparalleled service tailored to the unique needs of HNW clients, addressing their legal, financial, and personal considerations. These elite barristers excel in handling high-stakes divorce proceedings and litigation, sophisticated asset divisions, and sensitive child custody arrangements. They can also support their clients through arbitration where appropriate.

The best specialists also have a strong understanding about how the nature of HNW divorce is changing in the modern world, and are able to support their clients with international surrogacy arrangements, cohabitation issues and pre and post-nuptial agreements. They are also able to work seamlessly with a client’s other advisers, including their solicitor.

Our full list of family law barristers can be read below, along with insights into our research process and profiles of some of the leading legal players.

As part of our wider family law guide, Spear’s has also ranked the leading divorce consultants, providers of litigation funding, and solicitors to assist HNWs.

‘Our collection of KCs and senior barristers are the leading advocates for HNW clients dealing with cases in the English and Welsh courts. They can distill complex legal issues into compelling lines of argument to protect their clients’ best interests.’

Ian Douglas, Spear’s Head of Research

Best family law barristers: names to know

Tahina Akther – Returning to Top Recommended

Firm: Wildcat Law

Tahina Akther, Wildcat Law

A barrister and legal director at Wildcat Law, Tahina Akther specialises in complex structural financial matters arising from family matters including divorce and separation as well as death and contentious overseas trusts.

Her experience includes cases involving the UAE, Russia and Hong Kong and she is trusted to handle matters ranging from sham trusts and overseas assets to the establishment of companies and multi-jurisdictional disputes.

Read Tahina Akther’s full profile on Spears 500.com

Edward Bennett – New Addition

Firm: Harcourt Chambers

Bennett is a respected legal professional who focuses on international disputes concerning children or vulnerable adults. He trained as a solicitor at Allen & Overy LLP and was named Young Family Law Barrister of the Year in 2015.

Read Edward Bennett’s full profile at Spears500.com

Jennifer Lee – New Addition

Firm: Pump Court

Jennifer Lee is a specialist family law practitioner, focusing on family finance. She represents high-net-worth clients in cases involving family businesses, inherited wealth, substantial pensions, nuptial agreements, and trusts.

Read Jennifer Lee’s full profile at Spears500.com

Sharon Segal KC – New Addition

Firm: 1GC Family Law

Sharon Segal KC is frequently instructed on complex cases in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. Segal is also experienced in the complexities of international surrogacy cases, and is a co-chair of the Association of Lawyers for Children.

Read Sharon Segal KC’s full profile at Spears500.com

Deborah Eaton KC – Returning to Top Recommended

Firm: 1 King’s Bench Walk

A leading expert in cases involving children, Deborah Eaton KC is experienced in matters ranging including abduction, international relocation, parental alienation, substance abuse and education issues.

Read Deborah Eaton KC’s full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best family law barristers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

