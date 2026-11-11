China’s wealthy pay £18bn under offshore trusts tax crackdown

The 20 per cent tax on gains from offshore trusts was announced on July 24 and was effective immediately, with a 90 day window ending on October 22 // Image: Shutterstock, iamlukyeee

China’s wealthy have paid 160 billion yuan (£18 billion) in taxes on income from their offshore trusts since the government’s new regime came into force in July, according to a report from the country’s state news agency published today.

The 20 per cent tax, introduced in July, took effect immediately and applies to all income generated from offshore trusts. Chinese tax residents were given a 90-day window at the time to settle what they owe.

Since the tax was announced, some high-net-worth Chinese tax residents have begun winding down their offshore trusts, according to professional advisers.

[See also: The best trusts, structuring and offshore advisers in 2026]

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Howard Kennedy partner Qing Miao told Spear’s that ‘most’ of her clients ‘are working with the trustees to unwind the trust or to distribute the trust’s assets’, and that other professionals have reported the same thing.

In a lot of cases, these trusts are located in the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) or Bermuda, she added, but the trustees themselves are in Hong Kong or Singapore.

Of today’s £18 billion figure, Chinese tax residents paid £13.5 billion only in the month of October, according to the report from the state-run Xinhua News Agency. October is when the transition period for the tax came to a close.

[See also: Hong Kong overtakes Switzerland to become top centre for global offshore wealth]

Advisers also told Spear’s that some experts and HNW clients worry the new regime could be a prelude to tighter government scrutiny of their assets.

‘There’s also speculation about the Chinese tax authorities that offshore trusts are just the first step, and they are going to look at offshore companies as well, in particular Cayman and the BVI,’ Miao told Spear’s.

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‘In the cases I have come across, [clients] haven’t really made up their mind [about] what they’re going to do after winding up [a trust] or distribution,’ Miao said.

What should Chinese HNWs do to prepare?

The PRC’s measures received much media attention when announced in July, but Withers’ partner Philip Munro told Spear’s there is a concern that some trustees may still be unaware of the changes (which include a daily surcharge for every day that taxes are not paid).

‘I think where the danger is if you’re a trustee and you’ve only got a couple of matters, or a single matter of a Chinese connection, and this hasn’t been brought to your attention,’ he said. ‘Then you’re potentially in quite a difficult position, particularly now that the deadline has passed.’

Framed predominantly so far as an issue affecting Chinese nationals, Munro said the changes are really an ‘international trustee issue’.

[See also: UHNW Great Wealth Transfer could take decades, BNY says]

‘Are there trustees sitting in the Caribbean, for example, with a couple of trusts with a PRC connection who haven’t had the flow of information and warning lights that their counterparts in Singapore and Hong Kong would have got?’

New family conversations

Another underappreciated consequence of the PRC tax changes, Qing Miao said, is the degree to which it is changing how HNW families are approaching succession planning. Miao was one of the first advisers to introduce succession planning to China, translating English trust legislation for Chinese professionals earlier in her career.

She told Spear’s that amidst the broader rethink on how to structure wealth given the tax changes, conversations with clients are turning towards how to involve the next generation of heirs.

[See also: The best generational wealth and family business advisers in 2026]

‘I actually think it’s a good thing because the Chinese way is that the previous generation always holds onto control until the last minute, and the next generation do not actually get involved early,’ she said.

Earlier this year, The Economist cited figures from wealth intelligence firm Altrata which estimated that in the decade beginning in 2025, Chinese HNWs with wealth of more than $5 million will pass on $2.1 trillion to the next generation.

‘Start those conversations early, talk to them and help them actually to understand the family responsibilities rather than just letting them be rich kids spending lots of money.’