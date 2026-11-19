After years of legal wrangling, the Potanin divorce trial is now underway in London and scheduled to conclude on 4 December // Illustration: Jake Greenhalgh

A trial in the divorce battle between one of Russia’s richest men, Vladimir Potanin, and his former wife, Natalia Potanina, got underway this week in London.

The Financial Times has reported that Potanina is seeking £2.17 billion from her former husband, who is currently valued at $29.7 billion by Forbes, making him the 74th richest person in the world.

The judge has described the ongoing proceedings as the case’s ‘final hearing’, with fifteen days allocated to the trial, which is scheduled to conclude on 4 December.

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But Spear’s spoke to some of London’s leading family lawyers about the case, none of whom think the next three weeks will definitively conclude what has become one of the more byzantine divorce cases ever conducted in the UK.

‘This is not going to be the end by a long stretch,’ Clare Radcliffe, a family law partner at Mishcon de Reya, tells Spear’s.

Michael Gouriet, a partner at Withers, agrees, adding: ‘The litigation has gone so far that there will almost certainly be another round of appeal.’

How we got here

Both parties were born in 1961 in the USSR. They met at school, married in 1983, and were together for 30 years before divorcing in Moscow in February 2014.

After litigation in Russia, Potanin, who made much of his wealth through a stake in the mining company Norilsk Nickel, paid a divorce settlement. According to the UK Supreme Court, Potanin says the total amount received by his ex-wife was around $84 million, while Potanina disputes this and says that it was around $41.5 million.

After the divorce, Potanina obtained a UK investor visa in June 2014, and later that year, purchased a flat in London. She has been habitually resident in England since 2017.

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In 2018, she launched financial proceedings against her ex-husband in the UK that continue today, under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984. Part III is the provision in UK law which allows spouses who have been divorced outside England and Wales to bring a claim for financial relief within the country.

Since the start, the case has ricocheted ‘up and down the court system like a yo-yo’, Gouriet says. After years of legal wrangling, the Court of Appeal ruled in 2025 that Potanina did have sufficient connection to England to pursue the claim.

Now, over the course of 15 days, the case will finally be assessed at trial.

Is London still the divorce capital?

Divorce law experts tell Spear’s the case’s convoluted nature can risk dimming the light it shines on how London operates more broadly as an arena for UHNW separations.

‘To be honest, every judgment in this case has been horrendously long, and it’s very easy to get bogged down in the details,’ Alex Brereton, a partner in the family department at Hunters, tells Spear’s.

The value of the claim makes it extreme in a sense, but leading family lawyers point out that in other respects it’s hardly an outlier.

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‘This jurisdiction has obviously seen quite a lot of high-profile Russian cases,’ Clare Radcliffe says, highlighting Akhmedova v Akhmedov – in which Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov was ordered to pay his ex-wife £453 million.

The judge in the case quoted Tolstoy when delivering her ruling, saying: ‘“All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.’

High-profile divorce cases involving Russian oligarchs are ‘fewer and further between since what’s happened in Ukraine’, says Brereton, with a wave of sanctions imposed on Russian individuals by the UK government after the outbreak of war in 2022.

However, Brereton lists the Middle East, China, America, and ‘to a certain extent Turkey’, as jurisdictions from which HNW individuals still choose London to litigate their divorces.

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‘There are a handful of firms in London that are only able to keep lights on because they get two or three cases like this each year, and the whole industry would really struggle if it wasn’t for these types of cases,’ Brereton says.

Elite London family lawyers on UHNW divorce cases, he adds, ‘are making the same millions as the serious American M&A or private equity lawyers.’

‘There is barely a month that goes past,’ Brereton tells Spear’s, ‘where you don’t have someone coming to the UK who has limited connection to the jurisdiction, and the advice is: “Hold fire, don’t do anything legal yet, relocate, change your lifestyle, make sure that you’re here – if you can, get the children into school here, and set yourself up with a GP”’.

How is Part III used in family law?

On Potanina v Potanin, Peter Burgess, who founded the London-based Burgess Mee with business partner Antonia Mee, believes that we are now ‘a long way’ from what Part III was intended for.

‘“Needs” in this context is not what the man on the Clapham omnibus would think of as “needs” anymore. It is a standard of “needs” that far exceeds even the one per cent,’ he adds.

‘Part III provides an important safety net where inadequate financial provision has been made following an overseas divorce, but it is not designed to give someone with an English connection a “second bite of the cherry” simply because an English court might have made a more generous award,’ Forsters partner Rosie Schumm explains.

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Davina Katz, senior partner and founder of Katz Partners, says Part III comes in for criticism, but emphasises it was introduced for a reason.

‘It was brought in because in the 1960s there was an increasingly large contingent of women who had married men who were Middle Eastern, and moved to the Middle East to find themselves divorced, unbeknownst to them.’

Many of these women, Katz adds, returned home to England to their families not able to support themselves financially. ‘I’ve done many cases under Part III for women from all over the world, including the Middle East, and they are bona fide cases,’ she says.

Much to fight about

Judges have on occasion lost patience with how some high-value divorce cases in London are conducted.

In Xanthopoulos v Rakshina, a divorce case which ran for more than 60 hearings in Russia and England, Mr Justice Mostyn wrote: ‘…to run up in domestic litigation costs of between £7 million and £8 million is beyond nihilistic. The only word I can think of to describe it is apocalyptic.’

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There have been efforts to change the system in the past. In 2023, legendary divorce lawyer Baroness Fiona Shackleton said laws governing financial settlements were ‘hopelessly out of date’ in a speech to the House of Lords.

The final judgment in Potanina v Potanin may address broader issues of UK divorce law, including Part III, but legal experts told Spear’s the case is unlikely to significantly change the system on its own.

‘I think for those of us in the profession who handle these [Part III] cases, I don’t think we feel like this law is under threat, and that this might be the end of it,’ says Katz.

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‘I think what probably is going to happen is that the rules around these applications will become more stringent. The hurdles will be greater, and the expectation is that you’ve got to clear all of them if you’re going to get home.’

The consensus seems to be that the judgment which will follow the current 15 days of hearings may not even settle the Potanins’ divorce itself – let alone larger, systemic legal questions.

‘There is still an enormous amount for this particular couple to fight about,’ Alex Brereton points out.