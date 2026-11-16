J.P. Morgan: UHNWs could benefit from AI ‘scarcity premium’ in 2027

J.P. Morgan Private Bank's 2027 outlook report, published today, notes: 'Markets are beginning to question whether the scale of investment will ultimately pay off' // Image: Shutterstock, William Barton

Family offices and wealthy investors could benefit from an AI ‘scarcity premium’ in 2027 as capital spending on artificial intelligence slows, J.P. Morgan Private Bank has told Spear’s following the recent US midterm election results.

Grace Peters, co-head of the private bank’s investment strategy, told Spear’s: ‘There is politics coming into play when we think about the phasing of capex [capital expenditure]. Using the midterms as the example, we still think capex is going to get spent. We still are very bullish on AI, but the phasing of that capex is now under question.’

Peters, speaking to Spear’s as the private bank publishes its 2027 Global Investment Outlook, added: ‘If some of the more speculative [AI] projects that haven’t yet been locked in for 2028 and 2029 do get delayed or reshuffled, it puts more of a scarcity premium on the stuff that’s already locked in.’

[See also: JP Morgan: investment surges and inflation bring volatility but family offices are enjoying the ride]

Related

The prospects for future AI spending and infrastructure in the US has been the focus of speculation after Democrat victories in the US midterm elections earlier this month.

During the elections, 50 of the 51 nationwide ballot initiatives related to data centers went in favour of restricting development, according to J.P. Morgan’s report.

Abdul El-Sayed, elected as a US senator in Michigan, is one of several Democrat politicians that won their races and have previously criticised how data centres are being constructed in the US.

[See also: Advisers and investors should embrace geopolitical risk or ‘miss out on investment opportunities’, leading geopolitical strategist says]

At a press conference in July this year, he said: ‘Unless and until a community has its own oversight, at this point, no more data centers. We need action at the federal level. We needed it yesterday. We need politicians who are going to get elected without taking corporation money, and are going to show up and act accordingly.’

Within the report, the private bank addressed investors directly: ‘The AI boom will continue only if investors like you are willing to provide the financing to bridge the gap between infrastructure spending and consistent revenue.’

It adds: ‘You will share the cost of security with governments through taxes, inflation or both, but you can also decide to own the beneficiaries of that investment.’

[See also: The ‘AI paradox’ facing family offices in the Americas]

Peters said the private bank now favours AI ‘hyperscalers’ over ‘semiconductors’ from an investment perspective. ‘Hyperscalers’ is often used to mean large technology companies that have the resources to deliver computing power on an enormous scale – such as Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet in the United States, as well as Alibaba and Tencent in China.

‘Our highest conviction right now to play AI is to buy the hyperscalers,’ she said. ‘They have been overlooked by the market in 2026, so they are an AI laggard and we like that as a starting point. They’re now trading at just a slight premium to the market, around 20 times forward earnings, so we think that’s an attractive entry point.’

[See also: How the AI mega-IPOs could reshape philanthropy]

Family offices appear to share J.P. Morgan’s confidence in AI. Recent research from Campden Wealth and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), who spoke to 155 family offices, found that ‘almost none plan to reduce their exposure’ to the technology, despite three quarters of them expecting the investment bubble to burst within five years.

J.P. Morgan’s report also identified the ‘growing demand for capital from governments, many of which carry high levels of debt’. The French presidential election in April 2027, Peters said, will be ‘one to watch’.

‘I think we’ve obviously seen some market concern come in because of the trajectory of French debt,’ she said. ‘Investors will always be concerned about the risk of contagion. We think that is a very minimal risk [and] that this is more of a local issue to France rather than a Europe-wide issue.’