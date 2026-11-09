‘Abuse of weakness’: what the Bettencourt case can still teach family offices about incapacity

Brian Cox's character in HBO show Succession portrays an ageing family head whose health starts declining // Image: Peter Kramer, HBO

The sad reality is that pretty much every family office CEO and every senior family office adviser will, at some point, sit across the table from a family member whose mental capacity is either temporarily diminished or permanently declining.

It’s surprising, therefore, that most do not have a crisis management playbook to deal with it. And that often means that a hugely important conversation is avoided until it is too late.

Estimates published by Alzheimer’s Disease International highlight the extent of the problem; more than 55 million people worldwide are currently living with a dementia diagnosis. By 2050, that figure is projected to reach 139 million. The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 1 billion people around the globe are living with a diagnosed mental health disorder, with 20 per cent of those experiencing temporary or permanent impairment. Being wealthy offers scant protection, as cases that have made it into the public domain show.

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The story of Liliane Bettencourt, the L’Oréal heiress, was the subject of a Netflix series. Her daughter Françoise Bettencourt Meyers filed a criminal complaint in 2007 against society photographer François-Marie Banier, alleging he had exploited her mother’s psychological fragility – Bettencourt had Alzheimer’s – to extract close to €1 billion in gifts including Picasso and Matisse paintings, and life insurance contracts.

A Bordeaux court convicted Banier in 2015 of abus de faiblesse (abuse of weakness) sentencing him to three years and securing €158 million in damages; seven co-defendants, including a former financial adviser and lawyer, were also convicted.

The US AARP Public Policy Institute produced a paper with the University of Chicago in June 2023 highlighting the extent of the ‘trusted person’ problem. It estimated that older Americans lose $28.3 billion a year to financial exploitation, with some 72 per cent of that amount stolen by someone the person knows.

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So how should advisers or family office executives raise the topic of incapacity in a sensitive, appropriate way? Michael Armstrong, a counsel at law firm Forsters and a mental capacity expert, suggests reframing the conversation away from a loss of control towards a discussion about how to protect it: ‘We will co-create a plan, which puts measures in place for your protection, ensuring your wishes are honoured,’ is how he puts it.

Framing incapacity planning as a way of remaining in control – rather than as something that’s needed because a principal is already losing it – tends to resonate, as does the idea that it can help to avoid future disputes between siblings.

Some wealth owners are even beginning to pre-empt questions around their capacity by proactively requesting cognitive assessments when they make any major changes to their affairs. One tip for anyone not sure whom they can trust, is to build in the requirement for two-doctor certification to either diagnose or de-diagnose capacity impairment.

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For internationally mobile families there are further complications: a power of attorney in one jurisdiction may not be recognised in another. Assets can become inaccessible for years while a family pursues recognition proceedings in a second country, even where the underlying incapacity is not in dispute. The Hague Conference on Private International Law 2000 Protection of Adults Convention helps in principle, but is not universally ratified, and effective use of it requires planning undertaken well before it is needed.

In my experience, there is also another issue that is often under-appreciated: a lasting power of attorney generally does not extend to roles a person may hold as a company director, a trust protector or a family council member. Families with a single, generic power of attorney often assume it covers everything. It does not.

Perhaps the most difficult element of all here is ‘fluctuating capacity’. The bipolar person or the early-stage dementia patient can have good and bad weeks. This presents particular challenges, both human and legal.

[See also: Luke Scarratt: Putting mental health at the centre of family law]

Legally, capacity is meant to be assessed decision by decision, moment by moment. In practice, this is particularly difficult. There seems to be no perfect answer for dealing with it. A US-based family office practitioner pointed out to me that, in the States, there is the concept of ‘durable’ powers of attorney, which allows one doctor’s opinion to activate the power and a second to suspend it. Such a system seems to work well, but most other countries do not have this flexibility.

Planning for potential loss of capacity should not be seen as optional for any family, but especially not for one with substantial assets and cross-border complications. For those who don’t know where to start and are concerned about causing offence, the most important thing to do is to act sooner rather than later and, if possible, raise the topic before it becomes urgent.

This article first appeared in the 20th anniversary edition of Spear’s Magazine (Issue 101). Click here to subscribe