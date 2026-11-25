The project includes plans for shaded pedestrian routes and an air-conditioned pedestrian bridge // Image: Aldar

Aldar, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth-backed property developer, has unveiled its new masterplan for one of the emirate’s most prestigious districts.

The new ‘creative neighbourhood’, named NOMA, is to be anchored by branded residences from the business behind Maison Estelle.

[See also: £20 billion masterplan unveiled for Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island]

The Saadiyat Cultural District hosts Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi which is due to open 11 December // Image: Aldar

Abu Dhabi’s first The Hoxton hotel and a series of branded residences called The Hoxton Homes will be delivered by Ennismore, the hospitality company known for London’s Maison Estelle and Gleneagles in Scotland. The brand also reportedly has plans to open a Maison Estelle in New York.

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Ennismore was founded by Sharan Pasricha, who is also its president. Maison Estelle, one of Mayfair’s most exclusive private members’ clubs, recently reopened its doors after having its alcohol licence suspended in September this year, according to a report in the Times.

Plans for the project were unveiled at Frieze Abu Dhabi earlier this month // Image: Aldar

French hotel giant Accor announced earlier this month it had reached a deal to increase its shareholding of Ennismore to 25.4 per cent of the brand’s fully diluted share capital by the end of January 2027, with plans to increase this by a further 6.3 per cent by July 2027 and a further 12.6 per cent by January 2028.

[See also: Abu Dhabi’s $275 billion secret: what is Sheikh Tahnoun’s IHC?]

NOMA will be located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District // Image: Aldar

On the transaction, Pasricha commented: ‘Accor is an exceptional partner, and has clearly demonstrated what it takes to support the growth of lifestyle brands authentically, and this feels like the natural next step.’

According to Aldar, in addition to Ennismore’s branded residences, its plans for NOMA include art studios, galleries and a community theatre, all within a neighbourhood of 88,000 square metres that has shaded pedestrian routes and an air-conditioned pedestrian bridge.

[See also: Why luxury hotels are betting billions on branded yachts]

Aldar’s NOMA plans were set out at Frieze Abu Dhabi, which concluded on 22 November. Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi, of which Aldar is the official partner, has seen the installation of five large-scale artworks on Mamsha Beach.

The residential offering consists of studios, apartments and townhouses // Image: Aldar

Aldar is also partnering with Spear’s on the Spear’s Summit Abu Dhabi, a one-day event on 7 December taking place at the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort.

[See also: Spear’s Summit Abu Dhabi 2026]

Commenting on the NOMA masterplan, Aldar’s chairman, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, said that Abu Dhabi’s ambition ‘has always extended beyond building world-class institutions to nurturing an environment where art, knowledge and ideas can flourish’.

He added: ‘NOMA represents an important next chapter, creating a new home for artists, makers and creative enterprises, and extending Saadiyat Cultural District’s cultural energy beyond museum walls.’