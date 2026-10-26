JP Morgan: investment surges and inflation bring volatility but family offices are enjoying the ride

JP Morgan launched its Long Term Capital Market Assumptions earlier this week in London // Image: Jakub Rutkiewicz, Shutterstock

Family offices are increasing their exposure to investment surges in AI and alternatives, appearing unphased by market volatility, according to analysis from JP Morgan.

In London last week, JP Morgan held the launch of its Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs). The annual briefing, now in its 31st year, is closely watched by the bank’s family office clients, and provides a 10 to 15-year forecast for risks and returns across various asset classes.

At the briefing, Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management, identified defence, energy and technology as three areas where government and private expenditure is surging: ‘The more chaotic the world becomes, the more this spending has to happen.’

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In the report, JP Morgan forecast total annual US AI capital expenditure to peak at $1.2 trillion in 2030, before declining each year after that, reaching just over $800 billion in 2040.

‘The markets are continually assessing whether it’s found a productive home for capital,’ Ward said, adding that technology creation ‘is the fun part’ for markets, whereas once that technology is deployed, ‘that learning process creates a lot of volatility.’

These large investment increases are changing how family offices are approaching portfolio selection, the bank has found. Public equities topped JP Morgan’s list of where family offices have put fresh capital in the last six months, with 81 per cent of those allocating more to equities naming AI as a priority investment theme.

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John Bilton, head of strategic research, said inflation was also leading clients to rethink their portfolios, and allocate funds towards alternatives.

‘Alternatives are inflation-proof assets, and offer a good opportunity to diversify. I think manager selection has become more and more important,’ he said. Grace Peters, co-head of investment strategy at JP Morgan’s private bank, agreed: ‘The key notion is that there are greater opportunities to diversify, and greater rewards for doing so.’

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Research by JP Morgan’s private bank found that almost half (43 per cent) of family offices have made fresh allocations to alternatives in the last six months.

‘This reflects a deliberate strategic shift, not routine rebalancing,’ the bank’s family office co-head Natacha Minniti commented of the findings. ‘Despite plenty of risk and noisy news flow, family offices have a risk-on attitude. If you look at their behaviour, investors have increased exposure in public and private equity. Many feel strongly that the risk of staying out is higher than the risk of getting in.’

Alluding to recent bond market unrest at this week’s briefing, Ward said lenders faced an ‘ugly beauty contest’ on who to issue debt to: ‘There is much more choice about who to allocate to, and so the bond market has the all-powerful role of having other options,’ she said, adding that southern Europe ‘is in a much more sustainable place’ than it has been for a while.