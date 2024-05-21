Best immigration lawyers 2024

Immigration lawyers help their clients deal with the legal matters that can arise from HNW migration: from status adjustments to residency, all the way through to appeals and, if the need arises, courts.

The immigration lawyers listed below have been selected by Spear’s for their proven excellence in dealing with HNW matters. Many of them can also assist with business immigration strategy and the complications of a mobile workforce for a multinational, whether they are skilled or unskilled, but all of them are highly proficient in dealing with the difficulties of private clients living across a number of jursidictions.

‘The Spear’s immigration law index features a range of specialisms from strategic policy around the movement of professionals to rapid-reaction contentious immigration lawyers ready to defend their clients from the malicious use of Interpol red notices. The thing they all have in common is a deep understanding of the rights of those they represent and the ability to cut through bureaucracy to get things done.’

Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research

Best immigration lawyers: names to know

Joining the Spear’s Top Recommended and Recommended immigration lawyers are two new advisers:

Ben Keith – New addition

Firm: 5 St. Andrew’s Hill

Ben Keith is a leading immigration barrister at 5SAH, specialising in difficult immigration cases and repetitional issues for high-net-worth and politically distinguished clients. He estimates that 40 per cent of his clients come to him by direct access, avoiding the need for a solicitor. Highly regarded by his peers, Keith is known for his brilliance and practicality in handling complex asylum immigration cases.

Sundeep Rathod – New addition

Firm: Edwin Coe

Rathod joined Edwin Coe in 2021 after establishing the immigration department at Simons Muirhead Burton. He focuses on media and entertainment immigration and helping business owners and entrepreneurs relocate to the UK. His team assists investors, sets up UK branches of companies, and secures innovator founder visas. His media clients include Marvel actors and successful writers, directors, and producers. He also handles spousal relocation, complex nationality issues, and EU settlement schemes.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking immigration lawyers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best immigration lawyers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

