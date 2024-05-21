Best classic car lawyers 2024

Owning a classic car can be one of the most enjoyable hobbies for high-net-worth individuals. The purchase, selling and maintenance of such items can, however, involve a number of legal complexities.

A classic car lawyer can be an essential safeguard for collectors of high-value marques. They are able to assist on matters such as contracts, taxation and – should it arise – litigation.

The advisers featured in the Spear’s index 2024 are among the leading names in the field, with experience in provenance, restoration, ownership, and forgeries.

‘Our classic car lawyers understand the importance of a vehicle’s provenance, condition and ownership documentation. They can advise on forgeries and fraud, building up a collection of vehicles and restoration projects, and consumer protection regulations — everything you need to fully enjoy your acquisition of a 20th Century Rolls Royce or Aston Martin.‘

Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research

Best classic car lawyers: names to know

Nigel Adams – Recommended

Firm: Druces

Head of dispute resolution at Druces, lawyer Adams has years of experience working with businesses and individuals. He advises on contract disputes, professional negligence, insolvency matters, and is a specialist in media-related issues. He also has expertise in classic car disputes, focusing on provenance, restoration, and repair.

Matthew Ball – Recommended

Firm: Sherrards

Matthew Ball, a partner at Sherrards, advises high-net-worth clients on sales terms, car restoration, ownership, and history verification. Clients, mainly from India, China, Hong Kong, North Africa, and the Middle East, describe his advice as reassuring yet robust.

David de Ferrars – Recommended

Firm: Taylor Wessing

David de Ferrars is a market leader in resolving disputes related to classic car sales. He has been with Taylor Wessing for over 25 years and brings a solid understanding of the classic car market. His interest in cars has merged with his legal career, allowing him to handle issues such as provenance discrepancies, unauthorised sales, and the increasing problem of forgeries in the market.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best classic car lawyers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best classic car lawyers: the complete list

