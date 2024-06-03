Outstanding art advisers 2024

High-net-worth individuals have long been drawn to the glamorous, lucrative and often cutthroat world of the international art market. A trusted art adviser serves as a guide; someone whom a collector can trust to have their best interests at heart.

On the most basic level, an art adviser provides expert advice to a private individual or institution on how to build and manage their collection, whatever their goal may be. Some HNWs, for example, might see art as purely an alternative asset class in which to invest. Others might take a more holistic approach and seek out individual pieces that reflect their personal tastes and passions.

[See also: The dark art of the deal: the oligarch who lost a billion in the art market]

Art advisers also open doors: they can facilitate access to shows, sales, fairs and auctions that comprise the art market, while arranging support on more practical matters like transportation, valuation and insurance.

Art advisers can be generalists or leaders in a given time period or movement – the figures represented on the Spear’s index, for example, are experts in fields ranging from Ancient Egypt to British contemporary art.

The list below reflects this, featuring gallery owners, auctioneers, independent advisers and finance specialists, among others who can assist on all matters of art collecting.

Jump to:

Art Advisers: names to know

Rachel Doerr – Top recommended

Firm: Doerr Dallas Valuations

Rachel Doerr, an experienced appraiser, founded Doerr Valuations in 2016 and later appointed David Dallas as chief executive, forming Doerr Dallas Valuations. The team offers independent valuations and art-related advisory services, collaborating with professionals such as insurance brokers, insurers, solicitors, wealth managers, private banks, and advisers. They provide discreet and personalised services, focusing on ensuring clients have the right specialist and staying updated with the market.

Read Rachel Doerr’s full profile on Spears500.com

Vanessa Curry – New addition

Firm: Fine Art Source

After graduating in Economics & Social Policy from University of Sheffield, Vanessa worked on Goldman Sachs’ commodities trading floor for six years before completing postgraduate study at Central St Martins (Fine Art) and University of Oxford (Art History). After working on a number of private collections for other advisors, she founded Fine Art Source in 2009 after recognising a gap in the market for an art advisor who has excellent art history knowledge combined with proven art market acumen. Described as demystifying the market, she energetically pursues excellence for her clients. Vanessa is based in Greenwich, USA and is in the UK at least once a month.

Crispian Riley-Smith – New addition

Firm: Art Advisory Group Ltd



Co-founder of the Art Advisory Group, Crispian Riley-Smith has over three decades of experience in the global art market, and a wealth of extensive contacts with collections and collectors in the public and private sectors.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best art advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best art advisers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.