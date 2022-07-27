The best immigration lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best immigration lawyers for high-net-worth individuals. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

Immigration lawyers help their clients deal with the legal matters that can arise from HNW migration: from status adjustments to green cards, all the way through to appeals and, if the need arises, courts.

The immigration lawyers listed below have been selected by Spear’s for their proven excellence in dealing with HNW matters.

The 2022 list features an array of top tier solicitors, both old and new. The heavy hitters return this year, with examples such as Fragomen’s Julia Onslow-Cole, one of the world’s leading experts in global immigration whom governments, institutions and UHNWs alike rely on for advice; Mishcon’s Kamal Rahman who specialises in complex residency and citizenship issues and Kathryn Bradbury who looks after Payne Hicks Beach’s premier clients. Newcomers such as Elena Hinchin at Farrer’s, the Russian-speaking lawyer who focuses on cross-disciplinary matters, Conor Boyd from Kingsley Napley and Maria Patsalos from Mishcon enter the rankings this year, noticed by peers for their deft handling of complex immigration law matters.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

