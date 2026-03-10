The best relocation and shipping specialists in 2026

For those with high-value collectables, artworks and furniture, moving items from one house to another requires intricate planning done by archival experts. UHNWs must seek those who are able to handle expensive items and are committed to getting them there safely.

The 2026 Spear’s Relocation & Shipping Index spotlights the firms trusted to handle everything from packing items and transporting them internationally to complex, bespoke installations of artwork, moving private clients’ most prized possessions with a ‘white glove’ service.

Explore the other rankings within the 2026 Spear’s Property Indices:

A single house move might involve transporting priceless artwork under climate-controlled conditions, managing complex international customs processes or coordinating a yacht, supercar or prize racehorse transfer. Alongside this, many who store their large art collections in vaults like to switch out their displayed works with changing seasons and fashions.

Most firms specialise in specific types of removals, from fine art to classic cars. NRT Horse Transport, with historic ties to the UK racing community, is trusted to move some of the world’s leading thoroughbreds. DYT Yacht Transport, meanwhile, operates two semi‑submersible vessels that can relocate superyachts across the globe.

Security, advisers agree, is paramount. Advisers work with highly trained staff, offer climate-controlled storage solutions and provide insurance cover for goods worth millions. Extra measures can be taken for the most high-profile of items. Gavin Deauville of Constantine tells Spear’s: ‘Sometimes we have security follow in cars, and we’ve even had helicopters in the past, flying down the motorway and watching the trucks.’

Moving by land is not the only way that the firms in our index get goods to their owners, most high-value art is now transported via plane. ‘People are not saying I want to have this Van Gogh in my living room now and then waiting 60 days for it to go by sea. We’ll put it in an aeroplane and have it with them next week,’ Deauville says.

The quality of service is reflected in the calibre of their client lists – Cadogan Tate, for example, is trusted with removals for major museums and even the White House. They are trusted by the world’s most powerful and so the company’s bespoke moving boxes are constructed to transport delicate or unusually sized objects in the safest way possible.

For all the firms in our index, every stage of the relocation and shipping process is meticulously planned and executed.

Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

The best relocation and shipping specialists: Some names to know

Cadogan Tate

Focus: Art transportation

Art transportation Ranking: Top Recommended

Cadogan Tate are one of the UK’s leading specialists in fine art logistics, removals and storage for some of the world’s most valuable households. Their hub offices in London, Europe and across the US are all highly secure as well as being climate controlled and available for private viewing of goods in storage.

In addition to private clients, Cadogan Tate is trusted with major removals by leading museums and the White House.

Constantine

Focus: Fine art

Fine art Ranking: Top Recommended

Constantine, founded as a shipping company in 1885, has since evolved into one of the UK’s premier fine art shippers for private collectors, auction houses and major museums.

The family-owned firm handles the worldwide relocation, installation and storage of art, working in conjunction with a team that specialises in the customs implications of moving art internationally. Constantine also operates four facilities across the UK and Saudi Arabia, comprising over 250,000 sq ft in museum-standard, climate-controlled and GIS-approved storage.

In 2025, King Charles III renewed the firm’s royal warrant for fine art packing, handling and transportation – testament to its high-standard of service.



Williams & Yates

Focus: Moving homes, artwork and furnishing

Moving homes, artwork and furnishing Ranking: Top Recommended

Williams & Yates specialises in the relocation and shipping of valuable household items. Known for its expertise in managing fine art, antiques and high-value items, the company primarily serves HNWs across London.

The company uses a ‘cradle to grave’ approach, assigning an individual manager to oversee every aspect of a move. This method ensures clients have a seamless experience, with a single point of contact coordinating specialists to manage even the most complex and delicate relocations.

Prestige Vehicle Transport

Focus: Luxury car shipping

Luxury car shipping Ranking: Recommended

Jose Paulo Silva Viera’s company, Prestige Vehicle Transport, specialises in one thing: moving cars that are too valuable or rare to risk a long journey on the open road. This includes exotic, corporate and luxury vehicles.

The company is insured for cars worth up to £5 million as standard, and has no upper limit for the value they can carry by arrangement. Transport to the UK and continental Europe is handled in-house, with trusted partners arranging ocean crossings.

NRT Horse Transport

Focus: Horse transportation

Yacht transportation Ranking: Top Recommended

Based in Suffolk, the heart of the UK horse racing community, NRT Horse Transport comes highly recommended by trainers and bloodstock dealers for its careful and sensitive movement of thoroughbred horses.

Demanding a high level of qualification for all members of the transportation staff, NRT’s fleet of 25 distinctive pale-blue, specially built vans and trucks are a familiar sight at sales and races. Thanks to a global network of partners who demand the same standards, international transfers are now available, including regular ‘shuttle’ services to popular destinations in France and Ireland.



Best relocation and shipping specialists: the complete list

