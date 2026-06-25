Why Azura Partners wants to be the Ferrari of wealth management

Former Credit Suisse and Julius Baer banker Ali Jamal established Azura Partners at the end of 2019 // Image: Spear's

The founder of $5 billion wealth manager Azura Partners is aiming to echo leading luxury brands such as Ferrari and Hermès by providing bespoke, personalised service of the highest quality while increasing in scale, but only up to a point.

‘We want to build a brand, we want to build an institution,’ said Ali Jamal, Azura’s CEO and chairman. ‘But when [a firm] is too big, it becomes too difficult to satisfy all the clients.’

‘We want to be the Ferrari of the business, or the Chanel of the business or the Hermès of the business. We are after quality, not quantity.’

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Speaking to Spear’s on the sidelines of FII Priority Europe in Rome last week, Jamal discussed the rapid growth of his six-year-old company.

The former Credit Suisse and Julius Baer banker established Azura Partners at the end of 2019. In the years since, the firm has expanded from its original base in Monaco to London, Dubai, Singapore, Geneva, New York and Miami, with Zurich and potentially Abu Dhabi next on the list. It now employs around 90 people globally (a figure Jamal expects to pass 100 before the end of the year) and manages more than $5 billion in assets.

One of Jamal’s priorities is making sure his clients get something larger institutions have been unable to provide. ‘When you are too big, it’s very difficult to satisfy all your clients,’ he said. ‘When you are a huge firm, the priority becomes expanding your fee base.’

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Luxury houses offer inspiration ‘because of the way that they combine scalability with personalisation. I think the way they position the brand, it is unbeatable, [from] their service to brand positioning, client satisfaction and market coverage – and I think it’s also [about] being niche. The less, the more.’

This is partly why Azura Partners does not act as custodian of assets, Jamal explained. ‘We are a value-add to our client. We are an investment boutique. We are a multi-family office and become an extension of the client’s family office.’

The firm has no fixed asset threshold for clients, though Jamal said it typically works with individuals or families with $100 million or more. The deciding factor, he said, is not the size of the account but whether the relationship is worth the firm’s time. ‘I don’t have a specific number. The only KPI I have for my team is where they allocate their time. I will always make sure we allocate it to the right client.’

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In 2025, Azura Partners received an undisclosed investment from Lunate, the Abu Dhabi-based private capital firm, which is backed by IHC, the vast conglomerate overseen by Sheikh Tahnoun, brother of Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayedi. Jamal said the deal followed a deliberate five-year plan: build the business independently first, then bring in a strategic partner who shared the same long-term vision rather than one focused on an exit.

‘I had several offers,’ he said. ‘Why Lunate? Honestly, I think it’s a young management team. They have a vision for how to serve UHNWs, which is fantastic. They want to add value to myself and my team, and to our clients – and that value is not only money. I think the most expensive thing today is access. It’s technology.’

Lunate’s backers are invested across a number of leading AI companies, Jamal said, giving Azura Partners access to talent, due diligence capabilities and deal flow that a boutique of its size could not reach otherwise. In the past six months alone, he said, Azura Partners has placed client capital into firms such as SpaceX, Anthropic and Databricks. ‘I think it’s very challenging for the big banks to offer this to their clients,’ he said. ‘We share the same vision with Lunate, which is that we want to build a regional champion with a global reach.’

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The partnership has also prompted a shift in Azura Partners’ corporate structure, with the firm in the process of establishing a holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. That said, Jamal was clear that the move does not mean centralising the team. ‘My chief people officer is based in London, my chief legal and compliance officer is in Switzerland, my COO is in Monaco, my CFO is in Abu Dhabi,’ he said. ‘We are the opposite of the legacy corporate model. I prefer to have my leadership team around the world, and we connect and meet at least once or twice a month.’

Jamal, who began his career in the Kuwaiti military before spells at Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, said the recent period of regional volatility tied to the conflict involving Iran has, if anything, been good for business.

With many international firms restricting travel to the region, Azura Partners’ local presence became an advantage. ‘It’s our hometown – we know what’s going on on the ground,’ he said. ‘The media had something; the reality was something else. It was very good for us the last four or five months. We had one of the best first halves of the year since the company started.’

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Jamal also attributes the Gulf’s resilience to the relative youth of its leadership. ‘Our leadership […] is extremely young. That means they [have] a vision for 10, 20, 30 years. This volatility will always exist – you need to look at it as something that creates opportunity, not just risk.’

Jamal also described himself as a qualified optimist on Europe; the continents’ prospects were the theme of the FII summit. ‘We have to be optimists – this is our nature, and Europe can create good opportunities, a good base, good industry, a good track record,’ he said. However, he still pointed to the slow pace of reform since the financial crisis and the pandemic as a constraint, especially around AI and financial regulation. ‘Europe has a very, very good foundation and fantastic brands. But it’s a matter for politicians – whether they will allow these brands to flourish, create jobs and scale beyond Europe.’

Watch the full interview