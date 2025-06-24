‘From our families, to yours’: the finance management platform for UHNWs

There is an increased need for improved efficiency and better governance / Image: BOBO

For many modern, high-net-worth families, the polished veneer of traditional private banks and concierge services has lost its shine.

These institutions no longer reflect the complexity or pace of today’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals and extended households. Families now operate across continents, in multiple currencies, with diverse household staff and layered legal structures. What is required is clarity, not complexity.

Today, we’re offered fragmentation – siloed services and burdensome compliance processes. Legacy prestige might be impressive, but it doesn’t manage staff or provide seamless oversight across jurisdictions. In short, the traditional model isn’t built for the realities of modern wealth.

That frustration was the beginning of BOBO.

The platform BOBO searched for – and had to create

BOBO wasn’t born in a boardroom. It was born in living rooms, estate offices, and the back seats of cars while stuck on international calls – built out of necessity by family offices who couldn’t find what they required to seamlessly manage their finances anywhere else.

Willi Würms, whose family background spans the financial sector in Europe and Latin America, partnered with Graphit Holding, a family office, to create the infrastructure they couldn’t find elsewhere.

BOBO is scaling not for millions, but for the hundreds of families who need bespoke solutions / Image: BOBO

Driven by a blend of precision mindset, innovation and legacy stewardship, and leveraging the founding team’s operational expertise, Bourgeois Bohème, also known as BOBO, was founded in 2018. The mission was clear: to design a digital platform that provided financial security, operational clarity, discretion and adaptability for modern private households and family offices.

Families are recognising that a long-term wealth strategy requires infrastructure that can adapt to generational transition, regulatory shifts and rapidly-changing family dynamics, and are increasingly adopting structured plans to attain that. Forty-seven per cent of European family offices currently have a succession plan in place.

From users to investors and builders

BOBO Famex™ by Bourgeois Bohème started as a bespoke financial infrastructure for the founding family offices and their close network. But it quickly became evident that the platform solved problems common to many others in its circle.

No fintech, private bank or concierge platform had delivered a system that mirrored the operational load of families managing multi-jurisdictional, multigenerational wealth. BOBO Famex™ did.

The development of the platform reflected what many families already understood. It is imperative to professionalise the operations of family offices, which is why 40% of them – in Europe, at least – are now bolstering their staff with non-family members. There is an increased need for improved efficiency and better governance.

What distinguishes BOBO Famex™ is not a long list of features, but the coherence behind them.

The platform connects the dots between financial control and everyday logistics. Instead of juggling multiple apps, cards, reporting systems and gatekeepers, families can now centralise everything in one place.

With BOBO, a €1 million transaction can be conducted through a bespoke payment wearable, while a driver’s spending can be capped and reviewed with supporting documentation. Permissions are role-specific and adjustable. A trusted assistant can be granted access to handle invoices, without ever compromising the integrity of the primary account.

At the centre of it all is the Control Hub — a unified interface where every transaction is visible and verifiable. This links payments to receipts and documents to approvals, and simplifies reconciliations, making oversight second nature.

BOBO is quietly reshaping the future of wealth infrastructure / Image: BOBO

It is key to say that none of this sacrifices discretion. Unlike consumer-facing platforms that trade on user data, BOBO’s foundation is privacy. There is no advertising, behavioural profiling or monetisation of users’ movements.

If you think this is a luxury overlay, think twice. BOBO Famex™ is not a nice-to-have. It is the operational core for families whose lives and finances are as complex as the global systems they navigate. These shifts are pushing 43% of family offices to evolve technologically to meet the expectations of the next generation, and BOBO are proud to be leading that revolution.

BOBO Famex™ was created with family offices at its core, while its infrastructure was built to support the wider network they rely on – from advisors and educators to household staff and service providers.

It offers the tools to manage day-to-day operations with visibility, control and flexibility, enabling advisors to oversee accounts, staff to work within set permissions and parents to send instant payments – whether for private school fees, university costs abroad, or travel logistics. In essence, BOBO Famex™ empowers families by equipping everyone around them with the tools they need to support them – simply, securely and seamlessly.

What’s next: Quiet innovation for a global clientele

In the era of massification, BOBO is built for a tailored fit and remains true to its compass. It’s scaling not for millions, but for the hundreds of families who need bespoke solutions that align with their lives, not the other way around.

With a team that blends private banking, fintech, luxury and family office expertise, BOBO is quietly reshaping the future of wealth infrastructure. Its principles are clear: discretion over disruption, clarity over clutter, precision over scale.

This philosophy resonates with a broader reality: the next generation of wealth owners will demand more than financial performance. They’ll expect systems that work invisibly, securely, and in harmony with the way they live.

A new era is emerging – one where infrastructure becomes as personal as the wealth it supports.

As the founder of Bourgeois Bohème, Willi Würms, himself puts it: ‘BOBO Famex™ is what we wished existed. Since no one built it for us, we built it ourselves.’

