Why relationships matter in private banking 

What do you think distinguishes the approach your firm takes its work?

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager, but our approach is built on deeply personal relationships with our clients. We don’t just manage wealth; we lead with purpose-driven advice and understand the individuals and families behind it. It’s imperative that we meet clients where they are, and our global reach allows us to connect them to wide-scale opportunities and solutions tailored to their unique ambitions and complexities. In my role working with international clients, UBS’s mix of innovation, solid advice, global connectivity, and stability is crucial.

We have a deep understanding of our clients leading international lives and operating across borders, both personally and professionally. We bring clarity to that landscape with cross-jurisdictional expertise, but beyond the technical excellence, it’s the relationships that matter the most. Clients value the confidence that comes from knowing that their advisor truly understands them, supported by the strength and global reach of UBS. We also excel when it comes to purpose-driven advice and many of our clients are looking to make an impact. Whether that’s through ESG-led strategies, philanthropy, or legacy planning, we’re good at helping them align their wealth with their values, which I believe helps to set us apart from other wealth managers.

What makes you most proud of your career?

The trust I’ve built with clients and the opportunity to guide and grow alongside exceptional people in the industry. Markets shift and roles evolve, but the consistent thread has been the relationships. Being a steady hand through moments of uncertainty and a partner in times of growth is very important to me, alongside being a sounding board for colleagues navigating their own journeys. It’s a privilege to contribute to a culture of integrity, insight and long-term partnerships.

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think it will change in the future?

According to the UBS Global Wealth Report, people aged 75 and over currently hold nearly one-fifth of global wealth. Over USD 80 trillion will change hands worldwide over the next two decades, so the next generation will become wealth holders with different values, typically prioritising impact, sustainability and digital-first experiences. We’re in the middle of the greatest transfer of wealth in history, and it will bring unprecedented changes.

Off the back of this, the future of the wealth-management industry will be shaped by the increasing complexity of clients’ lives and the demand for a smarter, more seamless service. Cross-border structuring will become the norm – clients living in one country, running businesses in another and educating their children in another country will be more and more common. Wealth managers will need to have integrated platforms that address tax, legal, currency and regulatory needs in real time and across jurisdictions. AI and automation may increasingly start to handle the transactional layer, portfolio rebalancing, reporting and basic queries.

That will free up advisors’ time to focus on strategic advice, relationship building and helping clients navigate complex decisions such as family governance or a multi-generational wealth transfer. Private market access will be increasingly available. Clients already want more access to alternatives such as private equity, real estate and direct deals. The expectation will be on more curated access.

Client onboarding and servicing must get faster and cleaner. Talent will need to evolve beyond the traditional advisor profile. The advisors will need to understand not only markets and products but also family dynamics, technology and global regulation. Clients are increasingly looking for advisors who can coordinate across lawyers, trustees, tax advisors and next-gen family members, while having the ability to speak in a clear and confident voice. Emotional intelligence, adaptability and credibility will be just as important as technical knowledge.

What do you think draws HNW clients to your firm?

For UBS, it’s the combination of scale, insight and trust. We offer the global footprint, deep product access and cross-border expertise that clients need. But what truly resonates is the human side, the talent pool at UBS. Our advisors’ ability to listen, anticipate complexity, and to act as a strategic partner through life’s transitions, such as a liquidity event or succession plan, is a true differentiator.

Many clients come for the brand, but they stay because they feel understood. It is about discretion, alignment and confidence that their advisor is always two steps ahead. For me personally, it’s the depth of trust that has been built over time. Clients know that after three decades in the financial services industry, I bring not just market insight but also real-world perspective. They value that I’ve seen multiple market cycles, handled complex cross border needs, and helped families navigate everything from liquidity events to legacy planning. I take pride in being a steady, discreet person who listens carefully, moves decisively and always puts the client’s broader life context at the centre of the advice.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

One of the best pieces of advice I’ve received is that the numbers are just the start of the conversation, not the end. Early in my career, I believed that success lied in precision – delivering the right analysis, the right product and the optimal solution. But over time, I came to understand that truly impactful advice goes beyond numbers. It’s about helping clients make sense of them in the context of their lives – their ambitions, their timing and the decisions whose consequences they’ll live with for years to come. In the end, it’s the clarity and confidence we bring to those decisions that matters the most.

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

Looking ahead, what I hope to achieve for myself and for UBS is a legacy rooted in trust, insight, and meaningful impact. Personally, I aspire to continue growing. To remain intellectually curious, to mentor the next generation of advisors, and to be a steady, thoughtful presence for clients navigating increasingly complex lives. There is great purpose in being the person people turn to, not just for answers but for clarity and judgement.

For UBS, I want us to continue setting the standard for what exceptional wealth management looks like. That means not only delivering results but deepening our relevance for clients by advising with foresight. I believe our greatest achievement will be staying anchored in what truly matters: enduring relationships, meaningful insight and trust.