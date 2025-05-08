Harrods corporate service launches ‘first impressions’ 

Harrods Own Label

As a globally renowned house of luxury, Harrods has access to an exclusive range of bespoke gifting solutions. From curated hampers featuring the finest Harrods tea, handcrafted chocolates and gourmet biscuits to luxurious premium leather accessories, Harrods’ new Own Label range and designer technology, each gift embodies the prestige of one of the world’s most recognised luxury brands.

For international delegates seeking a slice of London charm, guests can be welcomed to the capital with an invitation to the store with a Harrods Gift Card, where they can spend their time exploring the magnificent million-square-foot store to discover the perfect memento of Harrods to take home.

Each gift reflects Harrods’ commitment to quality, with the finest products sourced from around the globe. The Corporate Service team at Harrods provide clients with expert assistance, carefully curating thoughtful gift selections with an array of personalisation options including beautiful bespoke packaging and custom branding, allowing companies to showcase their brand identity with distinction.

Harrods Corporate Service understands that first impressions matter. Whether hosting a prestigious conference, an executive retreat or a high-profile corporate event, the welcome gift sets the tone for an unforgettable experience.

For more information, email corporate.service@harrods.com

www.harrodscorporateservice.com