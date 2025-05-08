View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Partner Content
May 8, 2025

Harrods corporate service launches ‘first impressions’ 

Whether welcoming VIP guests, honouring keynote speakers or offering delegates a refined keepsake, Harrods Corporate Service delivers memorable gifts that exude sophistication 

By Spear's Partners

Harrods Own Label

As a globally renowned house of luxury, Harrods has access to an exclusive range of bespoke gifting solutions. From curated hampers featuring the finest Harrods tea, handcrafted chocolates and gourmet biscuits to luxurious premium leather accessories, Harrods’ new Own Label range and designer technology, each gift embodies the prestige of one of the world’s most recognised luxury brands.  

For international delegates seeking a slice of London charm, guests can be welcomed to the capital with an invitation to the store with a Harrods Gift Card, where they can spend their time exploring the magnificent million-square-foot store to discover the perfect memento of Harrods to take home.  

Each gift reflects Harrods’ commitment to quality, with the finest products sourced from around the globe. The Corporate Service team at Harrods provide clients with expert assistance, carefully curating thoughtful gift selections with an array of personalisation options including beautiful bespoke packaging and custom branding, allowing companies to showcase their brand identity with distinction. 

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Harrods Corporate Service understands that first impressions matter. Whether hosting a prestigious conference, an executive retreat or a high-profile corporate event, the welcome gift sets the tone for an unforgettable experience.  

For more information, email corporate.service@harrods.com 

www.harrodscorporateservice.com 

Content from our partners
How Guernsey’s private trustee structures can protect assets 
How Guernsey’s private trustee structures can protect assets 
Luštica Bay: The Adriatic's most coveted address
Luštica Bay: The Adriatic’s most coveted address
AI, growth and public policy: What is the future for Britain?
AI, growth and public policy: What is the future for Britain?

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor