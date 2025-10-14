‘Buyers bragging rights’: Homes previously owned by celebrities sell faster – and better – than other properties

Tim Burton's London home was sold for £17.5 million and boasts unique features and design / Image: Joas Souza

Homes previously owned by celebrities sell in half the time of other properties, making them standout purchases for buyers planning to resell, according to a new survey.

A prime central London home owned, or previously owned, by a famous A-list celebrity typically took just 4 to 6 months to sell, compared to 12 to 14 months for a standard listing between 2023 and 2025, according to Beauchamp Estates’ Homes of the Rich and Famous survey. Public and media attention, along with social media buzz, are key drivers behind this accelerated demand.

Recent headline sales include Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie’s property, which fetched £6.95 million in just three months, and the former Mayfair home of Countess Raine Spencer – where Princess Diana first met Dodi Fayed – a 5,000 sq ft house that sold within days of being listed at £10.95 million.

The former home of Fleetwod Mac member Christine McVie on Eaton Place sold for £6.95 million in just three months / Image: Tony Murray Photography, Beauchamp Estates

According to Beauchamp Estates, initial interest in many successful celebrity-linked property sales is often sparked by the home’s association with its former owner. Recent purchases of McVie’s former house as well as Mick Jagger’s £5.5 million sub-penthouse in Marylebone were made respectively by Fleetwood Mac and Rolling Stones fans. Notably, at Harley House – the building where Jagger’s apartment was sold – several comparable apartments remain on the market, yet none have sold to date.

Related

[See also: The best prime property buying agents]

‘Some purchasers like to have “buyer’s bragging rights”, so they can tell all their friends and business associates that they own a trophy home formerly owned by a famous A-list celebrity,’ says Beauchamp Estates director Rosy Khalastchy. ‘There is also the value of celebrity endorsement, so a buyer will think “well if that house or penthouse is good enough for that famous person, it is certainly good enough for me.”’

Owning Mick Jagger’s £5.5 million sub-penthouse in Marylebone was sold to a Rolling Stones fan / Image: Gold Lens Photography, Beauchamp Estates

‘Like buying a Picasso painting’

While the appeal is partly due to celebrities generally being able to afford the very best homes, it also comes from the meticulous care they put into the properties. According to the survey, the vast majority of celebrity homes sold in central London between 2023 and 2025 feature unique elements such as interiors by world-renowned designers, bespoke finishes and unique or historic architectural details.

Christine McVie’s home has unique interior design features / Image: Tony Murray Photography, Beauchamp Estates

‘A-list celebrities tend to be financially successful people who can afford to buy the very best homes and maintain them beautifully,’ says managing director of Beauchamp Estates Jeremy Gee. ‘Buying a home previously owned by a celebrity can provide a high quality, well maintained property which is extremely advantageous when it needs to be resold. It’s like buying an iconic Picasso painting.’

[See also: Why so many wealthy Americans are moving to the UK]

Media buzz

Of course, pair picturesque interiors with a famous name and it makes for the perfect social media moment. According to the survey, a celebrity property sale can generate up to 40 times more social media posts than a typical listing and attract up to hundreds of editorial features in traditional media.

These listings also draw significantly more online attention. Between 2023 and 2025, Beauchamp Estates reported that celebrity properties received up to 10 times more webpage views over a six-month period, reaching between 8,500 and 10,000 visits, compared to just 750 to 1,000 views for standard listings.

Rihanna’s former home in St John’s Wood sold for £27.5m / Image: Tony Murray Photography, Beauchamp Estates

While the number of serious enquiries generated by this media and online interest remains broadly in line with traditional listings, the survey found that serious offers on celebrity-linked homes are, on average, twice as high as those for standard properties.

But this kind of popularity also creates a stir within the industry. With 95 per cent of celebrity-owned homes sold off-market and agents commonly bound by non-disclosure agreements, the survey notes that off-the-record rumours travel quickly through estate agency circles. As a result, London’s top agents can easily become engaged, with a quiet ‘whispering campaign’, the report says, often proving highly effective in finding a buyer and securing a sale.

Are homes that belonged to celebrities more expensive than other listings?

The Beauchamp Estates survey noted that, despite the higher number of offers and faster sales a celebrity connection can generate, it does not guarantee a higher final price. The ultimate value of a property is still determined by key factors such as location, size, features, structural quality and overall presentation.

[See also: Price of fame: do stars’ former homes earn more?]

‘Having a celebrity “pre-owned” home doesn’t mean it will sell quickly if the listing price is unrealistic compared to local comparable properties,’ says Gee. ‘But if you get the pricing correct, then […] you can leverage the fame by association and sell comparatively quickly, regardless of wider market conditions,’ he adds.

Christine McVie’s penthouse in Belgrave was ‘a dream to list’ / Image: Tony Murray Photography, Beauchamp Estates

Still, while the actual prices of celebrity homes aren’t higher, the free international publicity generated by high-profile listings can be ‘equivalent to thousand of pounds’ in advertising equivalent value, according to Beauchamp Estates.

[See also: Kings of the Hill: behind the UK’s gated enclave for the rich and famous]

‘Properties like Christine McVie’s penthouse in Belgravia are a dream to list and market as they have massive “interest value” with both the public and by extension potential buyers,’ says Beauchamp Estates senior sales consultant Yahya Swallem.

Tim Burton’s Eglon House former home gained traction on social and traditional media when it went for sale / Image: Joas Souza

He adds: ‘The Fleetwood Mac name generated significant global exposure for the Eaton Place listing on the internet through social and traditional media, giving the penthouse a huge digital footprint online in a variety of languages and ensuring it came top of google searches for property in Belgravia.

To generate the same traction via advertising and translated marketing literature would cost hundreds of thousands of pounds, a huge cost saving for both selling agent and vendor.’