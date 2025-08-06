World’s first Giorgio Armani-branded villas to launch in UAE coastal enclave

Armani Beach Residences

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has joined forces with RAK Properties to bring the designer’s signature style to a series of branded residences in a UAE coastal enclave.

Armani Beach Residences will form part of the Ras Al Khaimah, an ultra-exclusive development featuring limited-edition beach villas designed by Armani and his team of architects.

The residences – each offering private beach access and uninterrupted views of the Gulf – are inspired by Armani’s own homes, which include a Tuscan farmhouse, a villa in Antigua, and a Manhattan apartment.

[See also: What’s next for branded residences?]

Related

The launch coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Armani brand and the 25th anniversary of Armani/Casa, the Italian designer’s interiors range.

Speaking about his latest project, Giorgio Armani said: ‘New projects related to living fascinate me because I can bring the way of thinking of Haute Couture, that is, the use of precious materials and unique, tailored creations, into the space where we live.’

Armani, a figurehead for well-cut, timeless Italian tailoring, is known for his relaxed yet luxurious ready-to-wear designs and unstated red-carpet elegance, a style that developers say will be translated into the residences.

Residents will enjoy curated lifestyle privileges, including a private members-only beach club, tailored concierge services, exclusive Armani events and global experiences.

The rise and rise of branded residences

Set on Raha Island within Mina, Ras Al Khaimah’s premier residential district, the ultra-exclusive development will feature limited-edition beach villas and luxury apartments.

[See also: Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs tells Spear’s why branded residences are the future]

Branded residences, which offer homely comfort alongside hotel-like living, have soared in popularity in recent years. The Gulf states have been at the forefront of this boom.

Armani is the latest luxury brand to design branded residences. Dolce & Gabbana also recently released renderings of its first branded residences in a supertall skyscraper in Miami.

[See also: The best prime property buying agents]

Luxury car brands, including Bentley, Aston Martin, Porsche and Bugatti, have also stamped their logo and signature style on high-end homes.

In 2010, Armani Residences in Burj Khalifa became the first branded residences to open in Dubai. The city has since become a world-leader in this sector of the prime property market.

​​