BlackRock UK family office head quietly leaves role 

BlackRock UK has not yet announced who the next ‘managing director and head of UK family offices' will be // Image: Shutterstock

The head of BlackRock’s UK family office division has quietly left the firm, Spear’s can reveal.

The departure of Victoria Matthews, whose title was ‘managing director and head of UK family offices’ at the $14 trillion asset manager, has not been publicly announced.

BlackRock has not named a successor to lead its UK family office coverage and it is understood that, for the time being, Matthews’ responsibilities are being handled by the broader team.

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It is not yet known where Matthews is headed next. At the time of writing, her LinkedIn profile still lists her current role as being at BlackRock.

Victoria Matthews is a prominent figure in the UK family office ecosystem // Image: BlackRock

Matthews has become a prominent figure in the UK family office ecosystem. In an interview with Spear’s last year, she noted that BlackRock’s average family office client had around $750 in assets under management and was looking for ‘institutional-quality solutions’.

In the same interview, she mentioned the importance of ‘alternative alternatives’, novel asset classes such as music royalties and life insurance, where returns aren’t tied to public market performance. ‘There are very few players that have the scale of resources to be able to do all of that,’ she said.

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BlackRock declined a request for comment.

Matthews did not immediately respond to a request for comment.