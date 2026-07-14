newsletter icon
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
July 14, 2026

BlackRock UK family office head quietly leaves role 

The firm has not publicly announced the managing director's departure or named a successor yet

By Livia Giannotti

Blackrock UK
BlackRock UK has not yet announced who the next ‘managing director and head of UK family offices' will be // Image: Shutterstock

The head of BlackRock’s UK family office division has quietly left the firm, Spear’s can reveal.

The departure of Victoria Matthews, whose title was ‘managing director and head of UK family offices’ at the $14 trillion asset manager, has not been publicly announced.

BlackRock has not named a successor to lead its UK family office coverage and it is understood that, for the time being, Matthews’ responsibilities are being handled by the broader team.

[See also: Crisis, what crisis? Inside private credit’s confidence problem]

It is not yet known where Matthews is headed next. At the time of writing, her LinkedIn profile still lists her current role as being at BlackRock.

Victoria Matthews is a prominent figure in the UK family office ecosystem // Image: BlackRock

Matthews has become a prominent figure in the UK family office ecosystem. In an interview with Spear’s last year, she noted that BlackRock’s average family office client had around $750 in assets under management and was looking for ‘institutional-quality solutions’. 

In the same interview, she mentioned the importance of ‘alternative alternatives’, novel asset classes such as music royalties and life insurance, where returns aren’t tied to public market performance. ‘There are very few players that have the scale of resources to be able to do all of that,’ she said.

[See also: A former Palantir exec is bringing controversial firm’s ‘DNA’ to the world of family offices]

Content from our partners
Abu Dhabi’s super-prime market: culture and lifestyle fuel rise as a global powerhouse
Abu Dhabi’s super-prime market: culture and lifestyle fuel rise as a global powerhouse
Lagos Private Wealth Conference 2025: Shaping Africa’s Legacy of Prosperity
Lagos Private Wealth Conference 2025: Shaping Africa’s Legacy of Prosperity
From bold beginnings to global prestige: the legacy of Penfolds Bin 707
From bold beginnings to global prestige: the legacy of Penfolds Bin 707

BlackRock declined a request for comment.

Matthews did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Websites in our network
World of Fine wine Elite Traveler