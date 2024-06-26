View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Property
June 26, 2024

Price of fame: do stars’ former homes earn more?

Peter Wetherell, founder of Wetherell, reflects on the trend as he lists the former Mayfair home of Countess Spencer

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

Raine Spencer, second wife of John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, owned a property in Mayfair

Being famous comes with benefits – not just for the individual but also for their property, according to a leading London agent. 

[See also: The Roaring Twenties: Why London is in a ‘golden decade’ for super-prime property]

Peter Wetherell, founder and executive chairman of Wetherell, explains a property with a high-profile previous owner can attract 200 to 300 per cent more enquiries than a comparable address without the star power. 

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The interior of the property at 24 Farm Street, Mayfair, once home to Countess Spencer / Image: Wetherell

Wetherell and Chestertons are the sole joint agents for one such listing: 24 Farm Street, a five-bedroom Georgian-style manor in Mayfair which was once home to Raine Spencer, the second wife of Earl Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, the father of Diana, Princess of Wales. 

[See also: Neighbourhood watch: where the super-rich really live in London]

The property, most recently owned by art collectors Alan and Mary Hobart, founders of Pyms Gallery, boasts almost 5,000 sq ft of living space across four storeys, including a sprawling primary suite with south-facing roof terrace, library and spacious reception rooms. 

Properties like Countess Spencer’s previous London home draw more interest than those without celebrity connections / Image: Wetherell

Listed for £10.95 million, Wetherell explains that it has benefited from its ties to its previous owner – and her link to Diana, Princess of Wales. 

Content from our partners
How Flygreen is ascending into the future of private aviation
How Flygreen is ascending into the future of private aviation
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg
Why investors should consider investing in nature
Why investors should consider investing in nature

‘What I have found over many years working in Mayfair, St James’s and Belgravia is that homes owned by famous people nearly always double or triple the so-called “interest value” of that property,’ he tells Spear’s. ‘A buyer will think “well, if that house or penthouse is good enough for that famous and admired person, it is certainly good enough for me”, so it adds to the cachet and allure of a property, which is hard to put an actual price on in my opinion.’

[See also: Buying London receives mixed reviews from property titans – but brings in £270m+ in listings for its star]

He continues: ‘With the house at 24 Farm Street, we only listed it for sale this week and started marketing it, and there has already been phenomenal interest and enquiries from people from around the world. That is the power that the history of the house, and the links to Countess Spencer and Diana, Princess of Wales provide.’

Despite the leads a celebrity connection generates, it does not guarantee that the property will secure a higher price, which is determined by factors including location, size, features and quality of the structure – regardless of previous occupants.  

Wetherell adds: “For me the sale of 24 Farm Street is extremely personal since I knew both Countess Spencer and Alan Hobart personally and I helped Countess Spencer sell the house to Alan Hobart. She was an amazing, wonderful lady.’

Topics in this article : ,
Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor