In today’s digital world, a single negative review, social media post or news article can significantly impact an individual or business’s reputation. That’s where reputation managers come in.

Reputation management is the practice of monitoring, influencing and improving public perception to maintain a positive brand image. Whether you’re a business owner, a public figure or an individual looking to safeguard your online presence, reputation management plays a critical role in shaping how the world sees you.

No one is immune to negative press or criticism, but reputation managers aren’t just there for a crisis; reputation management is an ongoing process that requires diligence and strategy.

A strong, positive reputation can lead to increased trust, business growth and career advancement. By actively monitoring, engaging and shaping public perception, a reputation manager can protect and enhance the image of individuals and businesses in an ever-connected world.

This level of support is of paramount importance to high-net-worth individuals as their wealth and social standing lead to increased outside interest and exposure – even if they don’t want to be famous.

The best reputation managers have the tools and means to ensure that their clients’ interests are protected and furthered, that they avoid potential pitfalls and communicate effectively.

[See also: What is a reputation manager?]

Our list of names — which includes former journalists, lifelong publicity gurus, branding experts and digital savants — is more extensive than ever before.

Click the links below to jump to a section of this article:

[See also: the Spear’s ranking of the best reputation lawyers]

Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

[See also: A guide to The Spear’s 500: Everything you need to know]

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

Reputation managers: Some of the top names to know

Top flight reputation manager Michael Farrant advises some of the most influential individuals, families and corporations on reputation and crisis management, communications and campaigns. He runs his firm from its HQ in Dubai, with another office in London.

Read Michael Farrant’s full profile at Spears500.com

After a decade as a Financial Times journalist, Salamander Davoudi, Top Flight adviser, knows how reputation can be won and lost. Her firm, Tancredi, specialises in rapid crisis management and advice for clients including billionaire entrepreneurs.

Read Salamander Davoudi’s full profile at Spears500.com

One of London’s leading litigation PR and crisis management experts, Maltin PR managing partner Tim Maltin supports HNWs with complex legal and financial disputes. In his spare time, Maltin, who is ranked Top Flight in this year’s index of the best reputation managers, is a historian and Titanic expert — and has even presented TV documentaries on the famed ocean liner.

Read Tim Maltin’s full profile at Spears500.com

Joe Phelan is founding partner of Phelan & Partners, a London-based firm which offers communications management advice to a client base ranging from market-leading CEOs and wealth creators to high-profile politicians and leaders, NGOs and even members of royal families. Phelan is among our Recommended advisers in this year’s ranking of the best reputation managers.

Read Joe Phelan’s full profile at Spears500.com

A Rising Star in this year’s index, Tim Ramsey MBE advises UHNW individuals and corporations facing high-stakes issues. He provides long-term communications strategies to clients through a three-step solution: ‘audit, improve and optimise’.

Read Tim Ramsey’s full profile at Spears500.com

Top Recommended adviser, Juliet Young is a partner and reputation manager at Schillings, with over two decades of experience in investigations, and time as a secondee at the government’s Serious Fraud Office. She specialises in business and personal investigations, working with lawyers and communications advisers to find the right information to protect her clients.

Read Juliet Young’s full profile at Spears500.com

A new addition to the Spear’s 500 rankings, Chris Philipsborn is the executive vice president of Kreab London and managing partner of the firm’s London office. With over three decades of experience in reputation, crisis and communications management and a former life as a journalist for the Financial Times, the Economist and the BBC, Philipsborn advises corporations, law firms, NGOs, governments and individuals.

Read Chris Philipsborn’s full profile at Spears500.com

Peter Headden launched Farrant Group with co-founder Michael Farrant in 2021, and is one of Spear’s Top Recommended advisers. Headden manages the reputations of leading companies, political organisations and private individuals and families, navigating complex and ever-changing communications challenges.

Read Peter Headden’s full profile at Spears500.com

Best reputation managers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically.