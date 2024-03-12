Best removals and shipping specialists 2024

This year, Spear’s introduces a new index recognising the best removals and shipping specialists for high-net-worth individuals.

These experts are entrusted with packing, transporting and delivering priceless heirlooms, artwork and furniture for HNW clients relocating within the UK and overseas. Others specialise in transporting yachts, supercars and prize racehorses.

Every stage of the process is meticulously planned and executed: advisers work with highly trained staff, offer climate controlled storage solutions, and provide insurance cover for goods worth millions.

The quality of service is reflected in the calibre of their client lists – Cadogan Tate, for example, is trusted with removals for major museums and even the White House.

There are eight advisers recognised in the inaugural Spear’s Removals and Shipping Index 2024, including four Top Recommended service providers:

Cadogan Tate

Cadogan Tate are one of the UK’s leading specialists in fine art logistics, removals and storage for some of the world’s most valuable households. Their hub offices in London, Europe and across the US are all highly secure as well as being climate controlled and available for private viewing of goods in storage. In addition to private clients, Cadogan Tate is trusted with major removals by leading museums and the White House.

Gander & White

Gander & White is a company that has been providing art shipping services since 1933 and, in more recent years, removals for households with very valuable contents. Gander & White provides what Ross Giles, head of private clients at the company, calls a ‘white glove service,’ packing, storing and delivering goods with the utmost attention to detail.

Prestige Vehicle Transport

Jose Paulo Silva Viera’s company, Prestige Vehicle Transport, specialises in one thing: moving cars that are too valuable or rare to risk a long journey on the open road. The company is insured for cars worth up to £5 million as standard, and has no upper limit for the value they can carry by arrangement.

Knight Frank Home Solutions

Pam White is head of Knight Frank Home Solutions, and takes care of the movement of some of the most high value households in the country. ‘Essentially, we project manage the physical move,’ she told Spear’s. From furniture transport to interior design and household management, the firm is experienced in handling every step of the process.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking removals and shipping specialists, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best removals and shipping specialists: the complete list

